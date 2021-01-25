Global China Sports Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

China Sports Market Overview

China sports market is expected to be more than US$ 100 Billion industry by the year 2020. To achieve this impressive growth China sports market is expected to grow with double digit CAGR. In the year 2010 Sports Apparel used to be the biggest market, but by 2015 Sports Equipment has overtaken Sports Apparel market. Company sales are highly fragmented and no single company holds double digit market share. Primarily because the sports market is a vast segment and it’s difficult for one company to be present in all segments. Rising awareness of a healthier lifestyle, acceleration of urbanization and proactive government support are the factors driving China Sports Market.

Renub Research study titled “China Sports Market (Sports Apparel, Sports Footwear, Sports Equipment) & Forecast” is a 67 page report with 48 Figures and 4 Table it analyses the China sports market from 3 points

A. China Sports – Segment Market (2010 to 2020): Sports Apparel, Sports Footwear, Sports Equipment, Others Sportswear

B. China Sports – Type Market: Indoor sports and Outdoor sports and Marketing.

C. Companies Sales Analysis: 361 Degrees International Limited, Belle International Holdings Limited, Hosa International Limited, China Dongxiang Company Limited, Li Ning Company Limited, Xtep International Holdings Limited and Anta Sports Products Limited. A six year historic analysis is also provided for these markets.

The Sports Market Segments covered in the report are as follows

1. China Sports Market (1. Sports Apparel 2. Sports Footwear 3. Sports Equipment 4. Others Sportswear)

2. China Indoor Sports Market (Swimming Sporting Goods, Fitness Sporting Goods, Sports Underwear & All Others Indore)

3. China Outdoor Sports Market Goods(Soccer Gear, All Other Outdoor)

4. China Sports Marketing

Key Company Covered

1. 361 Degrees International Limited

2. Belle International Holdings Limited

3. Hosa International Limited

4. China Dongxiang Company Limited

5. Li Ning Company Limited

6. Xtep International Holdings Limited

7. Anta Sports Products Limited

Data Sources

This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in–house analysis by Renub Research team of industry experts.

Primary sources include industry surveys and telephone interviews with industry experts.

Secondary sources information and data has been collected from various printable and non–printable sources like search engines, News websites, Government Websites, Trade Journals, White papers, Government Agencies, Magazines, Newspapers, Trade associations, Books, Industry Portals, Industry Associations and access to more than 500 paid databases.

