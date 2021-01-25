AI in Fintech – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global AI in Fintech Market is expected to reach $35,230.1 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 38.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the AI in Fintech Market include Ripple Labs Inc., Active.Ai, TIBCO Software (Alpine Data Labs), Trifacta Software Inc., Data Minr Inc., Zeitgold GmbH, Sift Science Inc., Pefin Holdings LLC, Betterment Holdings, WealthFront Inc., Intel Corporation, Sentifi AG, ComplyAdvantage.com, Narrative Science, Amazon Web Services Inc., IPsoft Inc., Next IT Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Onfido, and IBM Corporation.

Some of the factors such as rising demand for process automation among financial organizations, increasing use of AI-enabled technological solutions are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled consultants is hampering the market growth.

AI in Fintech gets better results by applying techniques derived from aspects of Human Intelligence at a beyond human scale. The computational arms race for past years has revolutionized the Fintech companies. AI and machine learning have gained banks and fintech as they can develop huge amounts of information about customers. This data and information are then compared to obtain results about suitable services/products that customers want, which has aided, effectively, in developing customer relations.

Based on the application, the business analytics and reporting segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it helps in regulatory and compliance management as well as in the analysis of customer behavior.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the strong economy, robust presence of prominent A.I. software and system suppliers, and combined investment by government and private organizations for the development and growth of research & development activities.

Deployments Covered:

• On-premise

• Cloud

Components Covered:

• Services

• Solutions

• Hardware

Place of Deployments Covered:

• Back Office

• Front Office

Applications Covered:

• Business Analytics and Reporting

• Virtual Assistants (Chatbots)

• Customer Behavioural Analytics

• Risk Investigation

• Quantitative and Asset Management

• Fraud Detection

• Know Your Customer (KYC)

• Accounting

• Customer Service

• P2P lending

• Insurance Support

• Network Security

• Capital Markets

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Retail Banking

• Hedge Funds

• Stock Trading Firms

• Investment Banking

Machine Learning Applications Covered:

• Unsupervised Learning

• Supervised Learning

• Reinforced Learning

• Semi-supervised Learning

• Deep Learning

• Natural Language Processing

• Machine Vision

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

