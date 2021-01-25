Global Motion Sensor Industry Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2022

Market Overview

The Global Motion Sensor Industry, according to the analysis of Market Research Future (MRFR), is expected to register a market value of USD 7 billion by 2022, at 11% of CAGR amid 2016 and 2022.

Drivers and Restraints

Technological advancements have played a substantial role in the development of motion sensors. Also, the increasing adoption of motion sensors in numerous handheld devices including notebooks, tablets, and smartphones, is one of the major driving factors influencing the growth projections of the Motion Sensor Industry. With that, the growing penetration of interactive motion gaming industry is another prominent factor enabling the progress of Motion Sensor Industry across the globe. These influential factors are also making ways for future growth opportunities with promising approaches over the assessment period.

With additional technological development designed to cooperate with motion-sensing systems, more applications are expected to rise to couple with providing profitable opportunities to the global motion sensors market over the forecast period.

Moreover, another major factor fuelling the motion sensors market is the decrease in size and the penetration of the micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) technology into the motion sensor market. This has seemingly initiated positive pull towards the market to expand at a higher CAGR in the years to come.

Motion Sensor Industry Segmentation

According to the report, the global Motion Sensor Market has been segmented on the basis of technology and sensor type.

The technology segment comprises microwave, infrared, dual technology, area reflective type, ultrasonic, and vibration. in the technology segment, the infrared segment captures a larger market share and is expected to witness substantial growth in the global Motion Sensor market over the review period.

By sensor type, the market segmentation is done, including gyroscope, accelerometer, and magnetometer, and combo sensor. On the basis of sensor type, the accelerometer sub-segment accounts for a significant share in the global motion sensor market and is expected to record higher growth over the forecast period.

Market Research Analysis:

The regional analysis of the motion sensor market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Among these, North America has been noted to dominate the motion sensor market due to the presence of a considerable rise in consumer electronics applications. The presence of significant market players in a higher concentration is expected to drive the market forward over the review period. The established industry verticals and early adoption of technological advancements are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the major market players.

Europe is slated to acquire the second largest market share in the motion sensor market over the assessment period. Whereas, Asia Pacific region is projected to show a positive market growth over the forecast period owing to the extensive adoption of electronic applications across verticals. Developing countries like China, Japan, and others, there is a momentous demand for accelerometer owing to which these countries are expected to reflect a percentage of a rapid hike in the Motion Sensor market through the forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Motion Sensor market are- Bosch Sensortec GmBH (Germany), Freescale Semiconductor Ltd. (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Microchip Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Memsic, Inc. (U.S.), Kionix, Inc (U.S.) among others.

