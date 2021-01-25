Isomaltulose – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Isomaltulose Market is expected to reach $1,185.79 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Isomaltulose Market include BENEO GmbH, Cargill Inc., ErgoNutrition, Merck KGaA, Now Food, Borger GmbH, Frusano GmbH, Gerfro, Benenovo, Mitsui Sugar, Shandong Darcin Kingsweet Food Co., Ltd, Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd., Anhui Elite Industrial Co., Ltd., Nanning Rich Vally Technological Co., Ltd., and Shaanxi Iknow Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

While the factors like health benefits such as lesser risk of oral cancer as compared to sugar is attracting the people, and rise in consumption of low calorie sweeteners are driving the growth of the market. However, longer process of government to approve the products due to some regulations is restraining the market growth.

Isomaltulose also known as Palatinose is a carbohydrate containing glucose and fructose. It has a sweet taste and act as an alternative to sugar. It is used in a desserts, chocolates, dairy products, sports beverages and energy drink. Isomaltulose occurs at low levels in honey as well as in sugar cane and sugar beet extract naturally. It is organized for commercial use by the enzymatic rearrangement of sucrose, the biocatalyst sucrose – glucosylmutase is used for the carrying out this conversion.

Based on the application, the food industry segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the rising awareness amongst the customers and increasing internet penetration. It is used in the production of food products, such as candies, chocolates, cereals, energy drinks along with vitamin and mineral supplements. Mounting utilization of isomaltulose in foods production is lashing the growth of isomaltulose market worldwide.

By geography, the North America is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period owing to the government policies encouraging the research and development and use of isomaltulose in food products.

Grades Covered:

• Pharmaceutical Grade

• Food Grade

Types Covered:

• Sugar Cane Extraction

• Honey Extraction

Natures Covered:

• Conventional

• Organic

Forms Covered:

• Powder

• Syrup

Applications Covered:

• Beverage Industry

• Food Industry

• Healthcare Industry

• Sports Drink

• Meat and Fish Products

• Infant Formula

• Oral Care

End Users Covered:

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Household/Domestic

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

