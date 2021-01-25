Global Touch Screen Controllers Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Covid-19 Impact on Touch Screen Controllers Market Overview

Global Touch Screen Controllers Market, according to the report by Market Research Future (MRFR), is expected to reach a substantial market valuation of USD 10 billion by the end of 2022 with a moderate 16% CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Drivers and Restraints

The critical driving factors contributing to the growth of the Touch Screen Controllers Market are the growing demand for smart electronic devices, the rising demand for the touch screens by numerous automotive manufacturers to offer GPS facility and other entertainment facilities, increasing trends of wearable devices, and an improved market for capacitive technology. Moreover, the increasing growth of, internet of things across the globe and touch screen devices are used in the education sector could create growth opportunities for the producers of touch screen controllers. The factors limiting the growth of the market are technological complications in collecting data and false triggering of switches, particularly in smaller touch screen devices.

Market Research Future Analysis

The regional evaluation of the touch screen controllers market covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. The Asia Pacific region is responsible for the principal market share particularly in the nations such as China, Japan and India majorly owing to swift expansion of industrial automation, growing investments in the manufacturing sector and enhanced systems integrated with touchscreens. The North American region is anticipated to intensify at a stable rate, though U.S is one of the topmost manufacturers of touch screen controllers followed by the European region.

Segments:

The segmentation of the touch screen controllers market is carried out on the basis of interface, technology, application, end-users, and region. Based on the type, the touch screen controllers market has been segmented into capacitive and resistive controller. On the basis of interface, the touch screen controllers market is segmented as USB, I2C, URT, and SPI. By application, the touch screen controllers market comprises of media players, smartphones, GPS devices, control displays among others. Based on the end-users, the touch screen controllers market is segmented into banking, automotive, healthcare, and others. By regions, the touch screen controllers market comprises of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Based on the end-users, the touch screen controllers market is segmented into automotive, healthcare, banking, industrial and consumer electronics among others.

Competitive Analysis

The opportunity costs in the market are not elevated and are beneficial to progress in the market. The benefits to the economy from the development of the market are high. The current economic climate is promoting stable development in the market by favorable availability of resources. The market has accomplished a superior stride in the past couple of years, which is underscored by the events with regards to valuation. The increase in sponsors in the market plays an essential role in the progress of the market. The reduction in the barriers to trade is anticipated to embody cutting-edge areas for expansion in the approaching years. The profit generation streams in the market are optimized to yield maximum benefits in the coming years. The alternatives present for growth in the market are lucrative to long term growth of the market. The market is well-armed to find the way throughout the unstable tides, unforeseen turmoil, and unexplored waters in the international economy. The augmentation of the resources important to endure competition has enhanced broadly directed to a top development rate of the market.

The key players of global touch screen controllers report include NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), ELAN Microelectronic Corp (Taiwan), Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea) , Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Broadcom Corporation (U.S.), MELFAS Co. Ltd (Korea), Synaptics Incorporated (U.S.) and others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 GLOBAL TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLLERS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

TABLE 2 GLOBAL TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLLERS MARKET, BY INTERFACE

TABLE 3 GLOBAL TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLLERS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 4 GLOBAL TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLLERS MARKET, BY END-USERS

TABLE 5 GLOBAL TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLLERS MARKET, BY REGIONS

TABLE 6 NORTH AMERICA TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLLERS MARKET, BY COUNTRY

TABLE 7 NORTH AMERICA TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLLERS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

TABLE 8 NORTH AMERICA TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLLERS MARKET, BY INTERFACE

TABLE 9 NORTH AMERICA TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLLERS, MARKET BY APPLICATION

TABLE 10 NORTH AMERICA TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLLERS MARKET, BY END-USERS

TABLE 11 EUROPE TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLLERS MARKET, BY COUNTRY

TABLE 12 EUROPE TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLLERS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

TABLE 13 EUROPE TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLLERS MARKET, BY INTERFACE

TABLE 14 EUROPE TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLLERS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

