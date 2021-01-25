Depression Drugs – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Depression Drugs Market is expected to reach $16.68 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Depression Drugs Market include Abbott, Allergan, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Zhejiang NHU Company Ltd, and Sebela Pharmaceuticals.

Some of the factors such as growing healthcare expenditure and increasing insurance coverage are anticipated to fuel the market growth. However, side effects associated with these drugs along with the availability of other treatment methods such as psychotherapy is hindering the market growth.

Depression drugs are medications used to treat major depressive disorders, some anxiety disorders, chronic pain conditions, and to help manage some addictions. Common side effects of depression drugs include dry mouth, weight gain, dizziness, headaches, and sexual dysfunction.

Based on the drug class, the serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) segment is likely to have a huge demand due to SNRIs help relieve depression symptoms, essentially sadness and irritability. These neurotransmitters are known to affect mood. Serotonin is also called a “feel-good” because it is accompanied by positive feelings of wellbeing. Norepinephrine is associated with alertness and energy. SNRIs help treat depression by maintaining the levels of these two neurotransmitters in the brain. They do this by discontinuing norepinephrine and serotonin from going back into the cells that released them.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to high patient awareness levels regarding the availability of various drugs for depression, rising healthcare expenditure and the relatively larger number of R&D exercises on drug manufacturing and marketing, etc. these factors contribute for significant revenue generation from the region.

Disease Types Covered:

• Generalized Anxiety Disorder

• Major Depressive Disorder

• Obsessive-Compulsive Disorders (OCD)

• Schizophrenia and Bipolar I Disorder

• Panic Disorder

• Other Disease Types

Drug Classes Covered:

• Atypical Antidepressants

• Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

• Serotonin and Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

• Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs)

• Anticonvulsants

• Beta-Blockers

• Norepinephrine-dopamine Reuptake Inhibitor (NDRI)

• Benzodiazepines

• Tetracyclic Antidepressants

• Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

• Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulants

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

Drug Types Covered:

• Branded Drugs

• Generic Drugs

Brands Covered:

• Zoloft

• Cymbalta

• Prozac

• Paxil

• Lexapro

• Prestiq

• Celexa

Applications Covered:

• Hospitals

• Prosthetic Clinics

• Rehabilitation Center

• Research Centres

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

