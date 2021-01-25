Global mobile accessories market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Overview

The global mobile accessories market has seen a rapid surge in the past few years. The adoption of new technologies like super-fast chargers, portable chargers, power banks, wireless chargers and headphones has been growing as a result, the demand for these gadgets has risen tenfold.

The new research report about the global Mobile Accessories Market published by Market Research Future (MRFR) figures hike for this market at 6% CAGR between 2016 and 2022. In terms of monetary value, the market can be worth USD 104 bn by the end of the forecast period.

Portable mobile accessories have a massive demand owing to their efficiency in providing convenient options to the consumer, such as wireless connectivity, protection of the gadget, and ‘hands-free’ features, among others.

The growing popularity of e-commerce due to the ease of product availability, affordability and delivery, and the efficient product supply chain is likely to result in significant growth in the market.

Regional Analysis

Geographical outline of the global mobile accessories market covers Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Asia Pacific region dominates the global market due to the high number of smartphone and other handheld devices that are sold, as well as, used in China and India. Due to technological advancement and a strong economy, Japan also holds the potential of becoming an important country-specific market. The increasing number of mobile phone users and growing internet-based activities that include online shopping have opened avenues for market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

North America is the second-largest regional market due to the high number of smartphone users, technological advancement, presence of key market players, and easy availability of internet-based services in this region. USA and Canada are the two strongest economies in this region that can generate maximum revenue in this market.

During the forecast period, Europe is expected to register healthy market growth due to the increasing demand for mobile phones and mobile accessories. The strongest economies in this region that can be lucrative are France, Germany, and the UK.

The RoW segment covers the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region. In the MEA region, the market is meager due to the limited availability of technology.

Segmental Analysis

The global mobile accessories market segmentation covers distribution channel, price range, product. MRFR is analyzing the features of these segments to understand market trends.

Regarding the distribution channel, this market has been segmented into online, offline, and others. Offline distribution channels segment has been sub-segmented into the single-brand store, multi-brand store, and others. Online distribution channels include eCommerce stores. Offline distribution channels primarily include normal retail shops.

In the context of the price range, the market has been segmented into premium, medium, and low. The product-based segmentation of the market covers headphone/earphone, protective cases, power bank, portable speakers, and others.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Mobile Accessories are- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Apple Inc. (U.S.), JVC Kenwood Corp. (Japan), Plantronics, Inc. (U.S.), Bose Corporation (U.S.), Griffin Technology (U.S.), Otter Products, LLC (U.S.), Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) among others.

