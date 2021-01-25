Global Water Soluble Polymers Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Market Research Future has published a Half-Cooked Research Report on the Global Water-Soluble Polymer Market.

Market Synopsis

Water-Soluble Polymer Market is projected to register 5.2% CAGR and reach around USD 52.6 Billion by 2025.

The increasing demand for wastewater treatment on account of rising industrial and municipal waste is driving the global market growth. In addition, the growing health awareness among consumers is likely to escalate the demand for water-soluble polymers in the food industry. However, rapid adoption of bio-based acrylamide owing to sustainable development and stringent environmental regulations are expected to offer lucrative opportunity for the market players.

ALSO READ : https://agreatertown.com/india_un/water_soluble_polymers_market_analysis_size_growth_trends_by_2025_000137567126

Regulatory and Pricing Analysis

Polyethylene glycol and polyacrylic acid are used as stabilizers in drug delivery systems. These polymers are regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency (EMA) to ensure safe and effective environment in the medical industry.

The pricing of anionic polyacrylamide water-soluble polymer ranges from USD 2500 to USD 3000 per ton. The pricing of water-soluble polymers is increasing at faster rate due to the high demand in the end-use industries and fluctuating raw material prices.

Segmentation

ALSO READ : http://www.pressrelease.org.in/member/view_pressrelease.php?release_id=64462&release_status=0

By Raw Material: By raw material, the global Water Soluble Polymers Market Analysis has been categorized into synthetic, natural, and semi-synthetic.

Synthetic—The synthetic segment accounted for the largest share of the global water-soluble polymer market in 2018 and is expected to register moderate growth during the review period. Polymers obtained through condensation, addition or polymerization of petroleum or natural gas are called as synthetic water-soluble polymers. Additionally, synthetic water-soluble polymers are organic materials that help to modify the physical properties and act as intermediate in the process of making other water-soluble polymers.

Natural—Natural water-soluble polymers are gaining high importance owing to the environmental regulations on the use of synthetic polymers as well as physiological benefits and functional attributes. For instance, natural-based water-soluble polymers when used as dietary fibers tend to reduce cholesterol levels. They are used as stabilizer and thickening agent in yogurt and almond milk. The growing awareness regarding the benefits of natural ingredients or organic products in the food industry is likely to drive the market growth. Some of the natural water-soluble polymers are xanthan gum, guar gum, pectins, cellulose ethers, and chitosan derivatives.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/seborrheic-keratosis-market-by-trends-market-share-industry-size-scope-opportunities-demand-analysis-and-forecast-2021-01-13

Semi-Synthetic—To incorporate both natural and synthetic properties, semi-synthetic water-soluble polymers are produced. These polymers are used in surface coatings, pharmaceutical, and food industries.

By Type: Based on type, the water-soluble polymer market has been segmented into polyacrylamide and copolymers, guar gum & derivatives, casein, polyvinyl alcohol, gelatin, polyacrylic acid, and others.

Polyacrylamide and Copolymers—The polyacrylamide segment accounted for the largest share of the global water-soluble polymer market in 2018. These are synthetic polymers suitable as a soil conditioner and as a friction reducer in hydraulic fracturing. The major function of polyacrylamide is flocculant in the wastewater treatment and oil & gas industries. The increasing production of shale gas in countries such as China, the US, and Australia is expected to stimulate the growth of the market in the coming years. Polyacrylamide is also stable at various pH intervals and is non-toxic, widely used in a range of applications such as cosmetics and personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and pulp and paper. According to the US FDA, polyacrylamide with 0.2% acrylamide monomer is used as a film former in gelatin capsules.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/benzyl-chloroformate-market-size-share-trends-demand-industry-analysis-key-player-profile-and-regional-outlook-by-2023-2021-01-17

Guar Gum and Derivatives—Guar gum is extracted from guar plant known as Cyamopsis tetragonoloba. India and Pakistan account for more than 80% of market in guar seed production. Guar gum are traded in two forms, namely powder and seeds. Owing to high viscosity and insoluble in solvent, they are excellent stabilizer, emulsifier and thickening agent in liquid formulations that are used in the food and beverage industry.

Polyvinyl alcohol—Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) segment is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the review period. This is attributed to the growing demand for green packaging in biomedical, food, and pharmaceutical applications. They are also used in contact lenses, drug-delivery applications, and lining of artificial hearts.

Gelatin—The adoption of gelatin across food processing, cosmetic and pharmaceutical applications is increasing owing to advantages like high gel strength, viscosity, and melting temperature. They are also used as binders in bakery products, photographic films, and medicine emulsion. The growing demand for bakery products is likely to drive the market growth.

Polyacrylic Acid (PAA)—The segment accounted for significant market share in 2018. This is attributed to the growing demand for food additives, binders, adhesives, and emulsion paints. PAA increases the dry strength and dispersant action in ceramic applications. Furthermore, it is used in diapers, toothpaste, hair-styling products, and other personal care products. Changing lifestyles and rising disposable incomes are likely to drive the demand for household and personal care products and fuel the growth of the market.

Casein—Casein is an excellent dietary supplement usually obtained from egg whites, whey, or soybean. The growing awareness about health and nutrient ingredients is likely to drive the demand for casein as a protein source.

Others—The others segment covers polyvinyl pyrrolidone, polyethylene glycol, divinyl ether-maleic anhydride, and chitosan derivatives. Although the others segment accounted for the least market share in 2018, the growing popularity of water-soluble polymers in a wide range of applications is likely to propel the growth of the segment at a healthy CAGR in the coming years.

By Application: The water-soluble polymers are widely used in applications such as wastewater treatment, cosmetics and personal care products, oil & gas, food, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Growing regulations on the disposal of municipal and industrial waste in water bodies are driving the demand for water-soluble polymers. Moreover, the increasing pressure on the industry to improve water quality is expected to drive the demand for water-soluble polymers.

On account of rising awareness about the adverse effects of synthetic ingredients and shifting preference for cosmetic formulations based on natural or organic ingredients are likely to drive the growth of the water-soluble polymers market.

Water-soluble polymers are often used in oil and well drilling fluids that include flocculant of the drilled solids, fluid-loss reducer, and wellbore stabilizer. Some of the polymer types used in different phases are guar, xanthan, cellulose derivatives, polyacrylamides, and other synthetic polymers. Moreover, increasing drilling and completion activities in the UK, China, Mexico, Australia, and Brazil are expected to fuel the product demand.

The growth of the food industry across the globe is a key driver of the water-soluble polymer market. The global food production is expected to reach USD 20 trillion by 2030 which is expected to increase due to growing population, high demand for functional food, and increasing investments in online delivery food partners.

Water-soluble polymers are often used in the pharmaceutical and biomedical industries. These polymers are used to control drug delivery and replacing the parts of failing organs. In addition, they are used in filler retention and formation aids owing to high affinity toward mechanical pulps.

By Region

North America: The market growth is driven by the presence of a large industrial base with expanding industries such as food and pharmaceutical and increasing shale gas production. Stringent regulations regarding wastewater treatment in the region are also driving the demand for water-soluble polymers in the region.

Europe: Growing demand for water-soluble polymers in the cosmetic and personal care industry is the key factor driving the regional market growth.

Asia-Pacific: The region is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market. High growth potential in countries such as China, India, Thailand, South Korea, and Malaysia is expected to propel the market growth during the review period. The increasing industrial output in China has put high pressure on several industries to reduce waste discharges in water bodies. For instance, China has invested around USD 87.5 billion in water treatment, thereby is expected to increase the demand for water-soluble polymers in industrial process.

Latin America: Rapidly growing industrialization in countries such as Brazil and Mexico are likely to drive regional market growth.

Middle East & Africa: Rising crude oil and natural gas production are positively influencing the market growth.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/smartphone-tv-market-expected-to-hit-usd-19547-billion-by-2025-global-industry-analysis-by-major-companies-like-lg-electronics-inc-apple-inc-samsung-electronics-co-ltd-2021-01-20

https://thedailychronicle.in/