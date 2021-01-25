Global image sensor market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Market Insights

According to a new report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the Covid-19 Impact on Image Sensor Market is expected to touch a revenue of USD 19,615 million by 2023. The market is anticipated to witness 14 % CAGR during the assessment period (2017-2023) owing to the growing demand for camera-enabled cell phones. Image sensor being one of the most lucrative businesses is the company’s primary focus area

The emerging trend in image sensor market is its application in several industries. For instance, Sony Corporation has come up as a separate company for profitable image sensor division. Samsung has also developed an advanced pixel technology in CMOS image sensor called ISOCELL. In order to meet the growing demand of image sensor in high-end photography, mobile imaging, and security and surveillance application, the company has converted one of its water fabrication lines into CMOS sensors.

Owing to the growing demand for low power consumption, camera enabled mobile phone, growing use in biometric applications, and compactness of CMOS image sensor, the global market for image sensor is likely to propel over the forecast period. Image sensors are also used in industry quality control to improve the product yield and spot detective units in the production line. The use of image sensors in biometrics, camcorders, video-conferencing applications, virtual keyboards, optical mice, and others have been in huge demand. The demand for such sensors has contributed to the market growth in a positive way. Moreover, with the innovation in technology, product upgrades and development coupled with new product launches in the market is expected to act as a traction to the growth of the market during the review period.

Meanwhile, the declining market of the digital still camera and high power consumption in CCD image sensors are some of the major factors hindering the market growth globally over the assessment period.

Key Players

Covid-19 Impact on Image Sensor Market Key Players are – Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Semiconductor Inc. (South Korea), OmniVision Technologies Inc. (US), ON Semiconductor (US), PixArt Imaging Inc. (Taiwan), GalaxyCore Inc. (China), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), and Teledyne Technologies (US).

Market Research Analysis:

The global market for image sensor is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The geographical analysis of Image Sensor the market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the NEMS market during the forecast period due to the presence of global players in the region. Japan-based car manufacturers such as Toyota Motor Corporation and Nissan Motor Company Ltd are implementing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which offer parking assistance, collision avoidance systems, automatic headlight dimming, and lane departure warning. ADAS uses image sensors to capture all outside world images to assist the drivers, minimizing the chances of accidents while driving.

Segments:

By technology , the market has been segmented into CMOS, CCD, sCMOS, and others. CMOS is further segmented into front side illumination (FSI), back-side illumination, and others.

, the market has been segmented into CMOS, CCD, sCMOS, and others. CMOS is further segmented into front side illumination (FSI), back-side illumination, and others. By optical format , the market has been segregated into linear, and non-linear. Linear has been further segmented into 2D processing and 3D processing.

, the market has been segregated into linear, and non-linear. Linear has been further segmented into 2D processing and 3D processing. By spectrum , the market has been bifurcated into the visible spectrum and invisible spectrum.

, the market has been bifurcated into the visible spectrum and invisible spectrum. By application , the market has been divided into consumer electronics, automobile, surveillance, medical, and others. Surveillance has been further segmented into commercial security, night surveillance, border security, drones, and home security. Medical has been sub-segmented into endoscopy, surgery, dental, dermatology, and ophthalmology. The others section has been further divided into virtual reality in gaming devices, aerospace, barcode scanning, copier scanning, image scanning, banknote recognition system, biometrics, machine vision, and ITS.

, the market has been divided into consumer electronics, automobile, surveillance, medical, and others. Surveillance has been further segmented into commercial security, night surveillance, border security, drones, and home security. Medical has been sub-segmented into endoscopy, surgery, dental, dermatology, and ophthalmology. The others section has been further divided into virtual reality in gaming devices, aerospace, barcode scanning, copier scanning, image scanning, banknote recognition system, biometrics, machine vision, and ITS. By region, the market has been classified as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

