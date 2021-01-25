Paper Cups – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Paper Cups Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Paper Cups Market include Go-Pak, Benders Paper Cups, Georgia Pacific LLC (Koch Industries, Inc.), Nippon Paper Industries Co., Lollicup USA, Inc., Genpak LLC (Great Pacific Enterprises, Inc.), Dart Container Corporation, Konie Cups International Inc.,Huhtamaki OYJ, Kap Cones Private Limited, Eco-Products, Inc. (Waddington North America), Phoenix Packaging Operations, LLC, Shanghai Xinyu Paper Cup Co., Ltd., DONGYANG KANGBAO Paper Cups CO., Ltd (Alibaba), and International Paper Company.

The market is majorly driven by the robustly growing food and beverage industry, especially in the emerging economies, and increasing demand for ‘On-the-go’ cups. However, recyclability issues with conventional paper cups are hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/paper-cups-market/request-sample

Papers cups are disposable cups made out of paper and are widely used all over the globe to serve food and beverages like tea, soft drinks, coffee, etc. They are coated or lined with plastic or wax to prevent the cup from any leakage or becoming soggy. Commercially, paper cups are coated with polyethylene to raise its strength and performance by making it liquid resistant.

Based on the application, the tea and coffee segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to іnсrеаѕіng соnѕumрtіоn оf соffее bу mајоrіtу оf рорulаtіоn, соuрlеd wіth іnсrеаѕіng соffее ѕhорs аnd rеtаіl оutlеtѕ асrоѕѕ thе glоbе.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/paper-cups-market

By geography, the Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to expansion in per-capita incomes along with growing urbanization. Besides, the ban on single-use plastics is expected to drive the growth in the use of paper cups in the region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/paper-cups-market

Wall Types Covered:

• Double Wall Paper Cups

• Single Wall Paper Cups

• Triple Wall Paper Cups

Cup Types Covered:

• Double Side Coated Cold Paper Cups

• One-Side Coated Hot Paper Cups

Cup Capacities Covered:

• Up to 150 ml

• 150 to 350 ml

• 350 to 500 ml

• Above 500 ml

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Retail Sales

• Institutional Sales

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Distributor

• Departmental/Speciality/Discount Stores

• Online Sales

Designs Covered:

• Non-Printed Paper Cups

• Printed Paper Cups

Applications Covered:

• Chilled Food and Beverages

• Ice Creams

• Hot Beverages

End Users Covered:

• Commercial

• Residential Use

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

https://thedailychronicle.in/