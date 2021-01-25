Global Solvent Recycling Market Research Report 2024

Solvent recycling is the process of taking used, dirty solvents and cleaning them until the solvent is returned to its pure form or to any acceptable specification. Used solvents are placed in a solvent recycler and “put through a process that fractionates and distills them from the chemicals that made them dirty — those introduced to create a reaction with the solvent.” Aside from the positive environmental impact from solvent recycling, a key benefit is cost reduction. Companies don’t need to buy the same amount of solvent, because it can be recycled, and disposal fees are greatly reduced with less of the dirty solvent discarded. This can be true for any segment of industry that uses solvents, including laboratories, auto body shops, paint shops and paint contractors.

In the solvent recycling market, there are three types of vendors. Some companies like Clean Planet Chemical, can offer recycling technology and provide recycling service, and customers are charged for the recycled solvent. The other type is that companies like IST Pure, mainly take selling solvent recycling machines as their key business. The third type is that companies like Maratek Environmental can both provide service and sell machines.

Scope of the Report:

Solvent recycling market has two types: “providing solvent recycling service” and “selling solvent recycling equipment”. According to that, there are three types of vendors. Some companies like Clean Planet Chemical, can offer recycling technology and provide recycling service, and customers are charged for the recycled solvent. The other type is that companies like IST Pure, mainly take selling solvent recycling machines as their key business. The third type is that companies like Maratek Environmental can both provide service and sell machines.

On the other hand, the global solvent recycling equipment market was valued about 943.97 million USD in 2016, and is estimated to be worth 1075.02 million USD in 2022. The industry concentration of solvent recycling equipment market is relatively low. Maratek Environmental, IST Pure, CBG Technologies and Quanzhou Tianlong are the key players of the equipment market, with the total sales revenue share of 10.36% in 2016.

North America and Europe are the dominator of solvent recycling service and equipment market, and is estimated to maintain their leading positions in the next few years. In terms revenue, North America occupied about 45.19% share in service market and 33.30% share in equipment market, while Europe occupied about 34.43% share in service market and 31.40% share in equipment market.

The worldwide market for Solvent Recycling is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Solvent Recycling in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Veolia

Clean Planet Chemical

CycleSolv

Tradebe

Clean Harbors

Nippon Refine

Shinko Organic Chemical Industry

Yang Linhong

Maratek Environmental

IST Pure

CBG Technologies

Quanzhou Tianlong

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-site Solvent Recycling

Off-site Solvent Recycling

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Printing Industry

Painting & Coating Industry

Oil & Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Solvent Recycling product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Solvent Recycling, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Solvent Recycling in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Solvent Recycling competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Solvent Recycling breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Solvent Recycling market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Solvent Recycling sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

