Global Diabetic Nephropathy MarketResearch Report 2021

Diabetic nephropathy is a clinical syndrome related to damage or impairment of kidney and majorly affects type-1 and type-2 diabetic patients. It can cause severe complications in the kidney such as macroalbuminuria, in which more than 300mg of urinary albumin is excreted by the kidney in the period of 24-hours. Diabetic nephropathy market is one of the major causes for the occurrence of chronic kidney diseases and renal failure across the globe.

ALSO READ : https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/15/global-diabetic-nephropathy-market-2020-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026/

Major factors contributing to the growth of the global diabetic nephropathy market include increasing prevalence of diabetic patients across the globe due to sedentary lifestyle and faulty dietary habits of the population across the globe. Initiatives taken by the government by rising spending on the development of advanced technologies for the treatment of the disease and increasing demand for home-based diagnostic technologies are fueling the market growth. Stringent regulatory policies for the approval of diabetic nephropathy drugs and increasing number of patent expirations are some of the factors hindering the growth of the market. Some of the other factors responsible for restraining market growth are the high cost of imaging devices and long duration of clinical trials. However, the advancements in diagnostic imaging technology is expected to propel the market growth in the near future.

The diabetic nephropathy market can be segmented on the basis of indication, diagnosis type, treatment type, and end user. Based on indication, the market is segmented into diabetes type-1 and diabetes type-2. Based on diagnosis type, the market is bifurcated into urine test, imaging tests, blood test, renal function testing, and renal biopsy. Based on treatment type, the market is segmented into medications, kidney dialysis, kidney transplant, and acupuncture. Medications can be further segmented into diuretics, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, antioxidant inflammation modulator, angiotensin receptor blockers, renin inhibitors, calcium channel blockers, and others (monocyte chemoattractant proteins inhibitor and g protein-coupled receptors). Based on end user, the market is diversified into hospital & clinic, diagnostic center, and research institutes. Among type of treatments, the medications segment holds a major share in the diabetic nephropathy market. This is owing to wide availability of drugs for specific symptoms related to diabetic nephropathy.

ALSO READ : https://www.einpresswire.com/article/493929732/it-spending-in-public-sector-global-industry-size-share-trends-analysis-and-forecast-2019-2025

The global diabetic nephropathy market is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. North America holds a dominant position in the global diabetic nephropathy market, followed by Europe. This is mainly owing to rising awareness amongst the population about the various kidney-related diseases. High reimbursement policies by the government in the healthcare sector and demand for continuous monitoring of diabetes are some factors that are significantly contributing towards the market growth in the region. In Europe, the growing demand for home-based diagnosis of the disease, especially among the geriatric population is one of the major factors fuelling the market growth. Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit fastest growth in the global diabetic nephropathy market over the forecast period. This is due to large pool of diabetic population in the region, especially in Japan and Southeast Asian countries.

Some of the key players operating in the global diabetic nephropathy market are Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, Xortx Therapeutics Inc., Glaxosmithkline plc, Astellas Pharma, Inc., and AbbVie Inc., among others. In order to sustain in the competitive market, these players adopt various strategies such as Acquisitions, mergers, expansions, joint ventures and product development and so on.

Research Methodology:

ALSO READ : https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/18/air-wire-hoist-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021-2026/

The market study of diabetic nephropathy market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic public databases such as NIH NIDDK, American Journal of Kidney Diseases, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and others

• Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue.

ALSO READ : https://www.einpresswire.com/article/494273915/global-restaurant-scheduling-software-market-2019-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2025

• Supplier Websites such as Alibaba, amazon for pricing analysis.

The report is intended for drug manufacturers, healthcare provider, government organizations for overall market analysis, and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms and vehicle segment. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global diabetic nephropathy market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Diabetic Nephropathy Market Research and Analysis, By Indication

2. Global Diabetic Nephropathy Market Research and Analysis, By Diagnosis Type

3. Global Diabetic Nephropathy Market Research and Analysis, By Treatment Type

4. Global Diabetic Nephropathy Market Research and Analysis, By End User

5. Global Diabetic Nephropathy Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of global diabetic nephropathy market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global diabetic nephropathy market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global diabetic nephropathy market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/tropical-fruit-pulp-concentrate-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-13

1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

2. ABBVIE INC.

3. AERPIO

4. ANTISENSE THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

5. ASTELLAS PHARMA, INC.

6. ASTRAZENECA

7. BAYER AG

8. BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

9. CELLMID LTD.

10. CHEMOCENTRYX, INC.

11. CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

12. DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED.

13. DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

14. DIMERIX

15. DONG WHA PHARMA CO., LTD.

16. ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

17. EVOTEC AG

18. GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC.

19. GENKYOTEX.COM

20. GILEAD

21. GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC.

22. GLUCOX BIOTECH

23. GNI GROUP LTD.

24. INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

25. INVENTIVA PHARMA

26. JENRIN DISCOVERY

27. JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES, INC.

28. MESOBLAST LTD

29. MITSUBISHI TANABE PHARMA EUROPE LTD

30. NOXXON PHARMA

31. XORTX THERAPEUTICS INC.

https://thedailychronicle.in/