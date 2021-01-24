Global Antinuclear Antibody Test MarketResearch Report 2021

Antinuclear antibody test market are unusual antibodies such as bacteria and viruses that attack the healthy proteins of the cell. These are primarily found in patients whose immune system causes inflammation against its own body tissues. The antinuclear antibody test is used to evaluate for autoimmune diseases that can affect the tissues and organs of the body. Some of the symptoms related to autoimmune diseases are swelling, rashes, fatigue, and arthritis. Moreover, the antinuclear antibodies can damage muscles, skin, joints, and other parts of the body.

Major factors contributing to the growth of the global antinuclear antibody test market include the introduction of automation in the laboratory procedure and increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as lupus and diabetes type-1 across the globe. Rising penetration of population towards health insurance is significantly fueling the market growth. Lack of regulatory policies for the approval of drugs and lack of skilled medical professionals hampers the manufacturing of test kits. The high cost of antinuclear antibody tests restrains its adoption in the middle-income groups. However, the increasing demand for advanced test kits and increase in healthcare expenditure in the emerging economies is expected to fuel the market growth in the near future.

The antinuclear antibody test market can be segmented on the basis of product type, test type, disease type, and end users. Based on product type, the market is segmented into assay kits & reagents, antinuclear antibody test system, and antinuclear antibody test software. Based on test type, the market is bifurcated into indirect immunofluorescence, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), and multiplex testing. Based on disease type, the market is segmented into systemic lupus erythematosus, Sjögren’s syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, scleroderma, polymyositis, autoimmune hepatitis, and others (Addison disease and pulmonary fibrosis). Based on end users, the market is diversified into hospitals and clinical laboratories. Among the type of products, the assay kits & reagents segment hold the largest market share in the antinuclear antibody test market. This is majorly attributed to increasing number of autoimmune diseases such as diabetes type-1 and rising number of reagent rental agreements across the globe.

The global antinuclear antibody test market is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. North America holds a dominant position in the global antinuclear antibody test market, followed by Europe. This is mainly owing to rising geriatric population and increasing number of the population covered by medical insurance. High reimbursement policies by the government in the healthcare sector and sedentary lifestyle of the population are significantly contributing towards the market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global antinuclear antibody test market over the forecast period. This is due to rising awareness among the population regarding the use of the antinuclear antibody tests.

Some of the key players operating in the global antinuclear antibody test market are ERBA Diagnostics, Inc., Trinity Biotech plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Antibodies, Inc., among others. In order to sustain in the competitive market, these players adopt various strategies such as Acquisitions, mergers, expansions, joint ventures and product development and so on. For instance, in February 2017, Inova Diagnostics announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved its two ANA testing products, NOVA Lite DAPI ANCA (Ethanol) and NOVA Lite DAPI ANCA (Formalin) Kits to be integrated with its digital IFA (Immunofluorescence Assay) microscope, NOVA View.

Research Methodology:

The market study of antinuclear antibody test market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases such as American College of Rheumatology, American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC), and American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA), among others.

• Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue

• Supplier Websites such as Alibaba, amazon for pricing analysis

The report is intended for drug manufacturers, healthcare provider, government organizations for overall market analysis, and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms and vehicle segment. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global antinuclear antibody test market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Antinuclear Antibody Test Market Research and Analysis, By Product Type

2. Global Antinuclear Antibody Test Market Research and Analysis, By Test Type

3. Global Antinuclear Antibody Test Market Research and Analysis, By Disease Type

4. Global Antinuclear Antibody Test Market Research and Analysis, By End Users

5. Global Antinuclear Antibody Test Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of global antinuclear antibody test market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global antinuclear antibody test market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global antinuclear antibody test market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. ABBOTT

2. ABCAM PLC.

3. AESKU.GROUP GMBH & CO. KG

4. ALPCO

5. AMS ALLIANCE

6. ANTIBODIES INC.

7. AVIVA SYSTEMS BIOLOGY CORPORATION

8. BIOCOM BIOTECH

9. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.

10. ELITECHGROUP

11. ERBA DIAGNOSTICS

12. EUROIMMUN AG

13. HUMAN

14. HYCOR

15. IMMUNO CONCEPTS

16. INDUR SERVICES, INC.

17. INOVA DIAGNOSTICS

18. MBL INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

19. MERCK KGAA

20. MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC.

21. QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED

22. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.

23. TRINITY BIOTECH

24. TRUEHEALTHLABS.COM

25. WIENER LABORATORIES SAIC

26. ZEUS SCIENTIFIC, INC.

