Global Email Encryption Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Market Highlights

The global email encryption market is expected to register a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period of 2019–2024. There are various factors contributing to the growth of the global email encryption market, such as, the increasing requirement for secured email among business organizations, industries, and individuals. Moreover, the increasing generation of data by the BFSI and government verticals, among others, requires a secure medium for the transfer of critical information.There are various benefits of email encryption; for instance, it protects private information, reduces the cost of buying private servers, and also averts spam.

Key Segments

By type, the market has been segmented into end-to-end encryption, gateway email encryption, boundary email encryption, hybrid encryption, and client plugins and others.

By organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.

By deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise.

By vertical, the market has been segmented into BFSI, government & defense, IT & Telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and others.

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the key players in the global email encryption market as Micro Focus International PLC (UK), Symantec Corporation (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan),Sophos Group PLC (UK), Proofpoint, Inc. (US), BAE Systems PLC (UK), Zix Corporation (US), Entrust Datacard Corporation (US), Mimecast Services Limited (US), Egress Software Technologies Ltd (UK), and Intermedia.net, Inc.(US).

The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development to present a cost-effective product portfolio. There has been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, a strategy the business entities emphasize strengthening their reach to the customers.

Regional Analysis

The global email encryption market is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the future. The geographical analysis of email encryption market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America dominates the global email encryption market, by region, due to the early adoption of the email encryption across various industries. Presence of technically skilled expertise and the presence of BFSI, manufacturing, and other industries which produce a significant amount of data and uses email services as a mode to transfer this information accounts for the high adoption rate of e-mail encryption in the region. The market in North America has been further segmented based on countries into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US holds the largest market share in North America, followed by Canada and Mexico. The US dominates in the region due to the presence of various key vendors such as Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Proofpoint, Inc. Also, the requirement of email encryption by various business in the region is increasing.

Europe holds the second largest market in the global email encryption market due to the presence of various key players such as BAE Systems PLC, Sophos Group PLC, and Egress Software Technologies. Moreover, there various industries present in the region, including BFSI, automation, transportation, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, aerospace & defence, and government

The market in Asia-Pacific accounted for the third-largest share; it is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period due to large scale adoption among the retailers, government, and BFSI industries. Moreover, the presence of various countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia, and Singapore also contributes to the growth of the email encryption market in the region.

