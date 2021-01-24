Global COVID-19 Impact on Digital Sign Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2021

This report covers market size and forecasts of Digital Sign, including the following market information:
Global Digital Sign Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Digital Sign Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Digital Sign Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Digital Sign Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Cisco Systems Inc, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Toshiba, Adflow Networks, KeyWest Technology Inc, Sony, Panasonic Corporation, Intel Corporation, Winmate Communication Inc, NEC Display, Sharp Corporation, Planar Systems, Dell, Innolux, Advantech, AUO, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
LED Display
OLED Display
LCD Display
Others
Based on the Application:
Retail
Healthcare
Hotel/Hospitality
Transportation System
Banking
Education and Goverment
Others
