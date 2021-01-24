Global Facial Recognition Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Facial Recognition Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2022

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the Global Facial Recognition Market to reach USD 8.93 Billion with a CAGR of 19.68% from 2016 to 2022 (forecast period). The growing importance of the surveillance industry, the investment in facial recognition technologies by the government and the defense sector, and rising technological advancement across industry verticals are key factors driving the growth of the facial recognition market.

Key Players

Safran SA (France)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Gemalto (Netherlands)

Cognitec Systems (Germany)

Aware Inc. (U.S)

Daon Inc. (U.S.)

FaceFirst Inc. (U.S.)

Key Lemon Ltd. (Switzerland)

Ayonix Corporation (Japan)

Face++ (China)

Market Segmentation

Global Facial Recognition Market has been segmented into Technology, Hardware & Software, and Vertical.

By technology, the global facial recognition market has been segmented into 2D Recognition, 3D Recognition, and Thermal Recognition.

By hardware & software, the global facial recognition market has been segmented into Face recognition Software and Analytics.

By vertical, the global facial recognition market has been segmented into Large organizations, Government, Airports, and Home Security.

Regional Analysis

North America to lead the global market

North America is predicted to be the largest market for facial recognition. It is estimated that the increasing demand for high-end security is driving the market for facial recognition in North America. It is followed by Europe, which will continue to have a significant market share.

Competitive Market

The competitive rivalry in the facial recognition industry is not consolidated in this market, despite the existence of major market players, such as NEC Corporation, Gemalto NV, and Panasonic Corporation, etc. With the number of startups increasing at a significant pace in the study market, the industry is likely to witness a highly competitive scenario in the near future.

