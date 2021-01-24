Global Automated Testing Software Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Automated Testing Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automated Testing Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.
The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Tricentis
Worksoft Inc
SmartBear Software
Ranorex GmbH (Austria)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud based
Market segment by Application, split into
Automated Unit Tests
Automated Web Service
Automated GUI Tests
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
