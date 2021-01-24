Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023
Market Snapshot
Automatic content recognition (ACR) market is viewed as a unique technology and is primarily used in media applications. The global market for ACR is set to register a strong growth over the next couple of years. The market is currently valued at over USD 1000 Mn and this figure is expected to grow to USD 4,507.2 Mn by the year 2023. Electronic goods such as smartphones, tablets and televisions are being integrated with content recognition features where ACR plays an important role. ACR allows applications to identify a content element within a close distance. Advances in watermark technology and fingerprinting technology have made ACR more efficient, making it capable of facilitating seamless interlinking of applications, content, devices, and viewers. ACR is likely to find tremendous opportunities in next-generation interactive applications. Many of the companies specializing in display and TV technology are aiming to leverage ACR features in order to create ACR-driven viewing experiences.
Players Covered
Arcsoft, Inc. (US), Digimarc Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), ACR Cloud (US), Audible Magic Corporation (US), Clarifai Inc. (US), Enswers, Inc. (South Korea), Beatgrid Media B.V. (The Netherlands), Shazam Entertainment Ltd. (US).
Research Methodology
Incorporation of qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry provide a detailed information outlook to MRFR’s report. Thorough analysis of market landscape is imbibed through entailment of primary and secondary research methodologies to prepare cutting-edge and insightful reports which can be employed by stakeholders for business advantage. In addition to analyzing current and historical market trends, market statics are unveiled through extensive primary research which consists of structured interactions with key level executives and participants across the value chain. Primary research is supplemented with a
host of secondary sources including whitepapers, news releases, articles, annual reports, SEC financial filings, etc. to reach to concrete conclusions on the market. To validate the sanctity of the information provided in the reports, top-down and bottom-up approaches are adopted which are intricately designed to ensure compliance with proprietary standards along with providing a holistic perspective on the market.
Other Description
- Market Denomination- USD Million
- Base Year- 2017
- Forecast Period- From 2018 to 2023
For the scope of the research, MRFR’s report offers a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global market for ACR
By Technology
- Passive Fingerprinting
- Speech Recognition
- Digital Watermarks
By End-User Applications
- Broadcasting Industry
- Advertising, Media & Entertainment
- Industrial
- Gaming
- Consumer Electronics
- Education
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- The U.K
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- The Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
