Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

Market Snapshot

Automatic content recognition (ACR) market is viewed as a unique technology and is primarily used in media applications. The global market for ACR is set to register a strong growth over the next couple of years. The market is currently valued at over USD 1000 Mn and this figure is expected to grow to USD 4,507.2 Mn by the year 2023. Electronic goods such as smartphones, tablets and televisions are being integrated with content recognition features where ACR plays an important role. ACR allows applications to identify a content element within a close distance. Advances in watermark technology and fingerprinting technology have made ACR more efficient, making it capable of facilitating seamless interlinking of applications, content, devices, and viewers. ACR is likely to find tremendous opportunities in next-generation interactive applications. Many of the companies specializing in display and TV technology are aiming to leverage ACR features in order to create ACR-driven viewing experiences.

ALSO READ : https://adfty.biz/technology/automatic-content-recognition-market-worth-industry-trends-growth–4/

Players Covered

Arcsoft, Inc. (US), Digimarc Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), ACR Cloud (US), Audible Magic Corporation (US), Clarifai Inc. (US), Enswers, Inc. (South Korea), Beatgrid Media B.V. (The Netherlands), Shazam Entertainment Ltd. (US).

Research Methodology

Incorporation of qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry provide a detailed information outlook to MRFR’s report. Thorough analysis of market landscape is imbibed through entailment of primary and secondary research methodologies to prepare cutting-edge and insightful reports which can be employed by stakeholders for business advantage. In addition to analyzing current and historical market trends, market statics are unveiled through extensive primary research which consists of structured interactions with key level executives and participants across the value chain. Primary research is supplemented with a

ALSO READ : https://www.deviantart.com/shivu111/journal/Automatic-Content-Recognition-ACR-Market-Report-867384848

host of secondary sources including whitepapers, news releases, articles, annual reports, SEC financial filings, etc. to reach to concrete conclusions on the market. To validate the sanctity of the information provided in the reports, top-down and bottom-up approaches are adopted which are intricately designed to ensure compliance with proprietary standards along with providing a holistic perspective on the market.

Other Description

Market Denomination- USD Million

Base Year- 2017

Forecast Period- From 2018 to 2023

For the scope of the research, MRFR’s report offers a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global market for ACR

By Technology

ALSO READ : https://marketersmedia.com/healthcare-cyber-security-market-is-anticipated-to-reach-usd-1639315-million-by-2025-covid19-impact-growth-factors-demand-and-trends/88965608

Passive Fingerprinting

Speech Recognition

Digital Watermarks

By End-User Applications

Broadcasting Industry

Advertising, Media & Entertainment

Industrial

Gaming

Consumer Electronics

Education

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

The U.K

Germany

France

ALSO READ : https://marketersmedia.com/coronavirus-covid-19-outbreak-impact-assessment-medical-marijuana-market-2020-by-product-type-application-distribution-channel-and-regional-forecast-by-2023/88961781

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR),Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R),Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

ALSO READ : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/09/medical-drones-market-report-2020-size-estimation-industry-share-growth-analysis-competitive-landscape-top-key-players-regional-outlook.html

https://thedailychronicle.in/