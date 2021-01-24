Global Video Content Analytics Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Video Content Analytics Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025

Market Overview

Global Video Content Analytics Market is estimated to grow from USD 3.34 Billion in 2018 to USD 12.87 Billion by 2025, expanding at 21.71% CAGR during the assessment period (2019–2025).

Video content analytics (VCA) is a VDO analyzing capability widely used in the security industry for better situation awareness, such as flame & smoke detection, safety, and security. VCA finds its application in numerous sectors, including commercial, residential, industrial, infrastructure, and institutional. The data generated by IP CCTV cameras are used for data analysis to process, categorize, and analyze the objects and activities captured. These algorithms can be implemented as software on general-purpose machines or embedded in the IP CCTV camera’s video processing units.

Advanced video analytics, including near real-time and forensic video analysis, dashboard visualization, video investigations, helps law enforcement and security teams keep public and private facilities secure with near real-time, actionable data from video content. The combined solution enhances these organizations’ ability to protect lives and property in remote locations and cities equally, including critical infrastructure from dams and power plants to oil refineries and transportation systems.

The market growth is led by the advantages of VCA technology incorporated with various software(s), such as recognition software or detection software, enhancing safety, operations, and security. Facial recognition, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), incident/motion/intrusion detection, intrusion, and crowd/traffic management are some of the applications of video content analytics technology.

Key Companies

Axis Communications (Sweden)

Avigilon Corporation (Canada)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Agent Video Intelligence Ltd (US)

Genetec Inc. (Canada)

Aventura Technologies Inc. (US)

intuVision Inc. (US)

Intellivision (US)

PureTech Systems Inc. (US)

KiwiSecurity Software GmbH (Austria)

Gorilla Technology Group (Taiwan)

Bosch Security (US)

HikVision Digital (China)

MOBOTIX AG (Germany)

Ipsotek Ltd (UK)

VCA Technology Ltd. (UK)

Verint (US)

Recent Developments

June 05, 2020 – BriefCam (the US), a leading provider of video analytics, announced new capabilities that could help prevent the COVID-19 spread, supporting the safe and responsible re-opening across the country. New features to this system include proximity identification, face mask detection, and occupancy controller. The new video analytics can help contact tracing, physical distancing, occupancy management, and face mask detection.

December 01, 2020 – Quantela (the US), a leading global smart city enabler, announced a strategic investment in a Singapore based video analytics company – Graymatics. Strategic investment in Graymatics by Quantela aimed at adding real-time video analytics to its smart city and crisis management solutions.

The investment would also help Quantela diversify its offerings using video beyond cities to include public spaces, buildings, residential & educational campuses, retail & other commercial establishments. The deal opens doors for Graymatics to participate in smart city projects with Quantela in India as well as globally.

Segmentation Table

By Type

Solution

Service

By Deployment

On-Premise

On-Cloud

By Architecture

Server-Based

Edge-Based

By Application

Incident Detection

Intrusion Management

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)

Facial Recognition

Traffic Monitoring

Crowd Management

Others

By Vertical

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation

Logistics

Government

Manufacturing

Hospitality & Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Regional Analysis

North America to Maintain its Winning Streak

North America is to retain its leading position in the global video content analytics market during the forecast period. The region demonstrates early adoption of the VCA technology. Resultantly, it witnesses higher adoption of video surveillance equipment and VCA solutions than the other regions. Besides, the market hike can be attributed to the presence of key players focusing on enhancing VCA solution capabilities, such as Avigilon Corporation, Cisco Systems, Honeywell, IBM, and Genetec.

The adoption of cloud technology & video content analytics and various strategic partnerships and investments among players operating in the region is expected to boost the market growth. The US leads the regional market, accounting for a significant market share, mainly due to the presence of key technology providers. The US video content analytics market is estimated to grow significantly during the review period, continuing with the same growth trends.

Europe Seizes Second Highest Share in Global Market

Europe has captured the second biggest share in the global video content analytics market. Factors such as the increasing adoption of IP-based cameras and video analytics technology, and cloud-based solutions across European countries drive the market growth. Additionally, the increasing uptake of VCA technology across major industries influences the growth of the regional market. Also, increasing uses of video content analytics in law enforcement sectors induce market expansion.

APAC is the Rapidly Growing Market for VCA

The Asia Pacific video content analytics market is growing at a rapid pace. The proliferation of smart cities trend, increasing numbers of enterprises, and digital technology advancements are the main factors providing impetus to the regional market growth. Moreover, rapid economic growth and increasing criminal activities drive the growth of the regional market.

Major video content analytics companies based in the US and the UK are expanding their business in the Asia Pacific region, positively impacting the market growth. Furthermore, the high adoption of cloud technology in the region creates a substantial demand for cloud-based VCA. The APAC video content analytics market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

