Global Managed DNS Service Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Managed DNS Service Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025

Market Snapshot

The Managed data network services market are growing at a substantial rate as the market is dependent on the demand for query free, user-friendly, and secure cloud environment for the transmission of data. The managed DNS services reduce the complexity of maintaining and controlling data traffic, and an increasing number of queries occurred while requesting the domain name from the Internet service provider. Another reason such as growing economies, demand risk-free data center infrastructure, and rising government concern regarding data security, and the increasing threat of cyber-attacks is expected to propel the managed DNS service industry during the forecast period.

Service providers in the field of managed DNS market have been active for over the past twenty years. These service providers have helped the network operators provide advancements and promotion of managed DNS services across the globe. Several countries of Europe and North America introduced policies to offer high-speed data services to network operators. Shortly, other countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and Russia are expected to follow the same trend. Major players such as Neustar, VeriSign, Cloudflare, DNS Made Easy, Rackspace, and Akamai technologies have built a robust DNS infrastructure network over the globe

The growing number of distributed denials of service (DDoS) attacks is one of the critical drivers for the adoption of managed DNS services. According to a Netscout Threat Intelligence report, for the first quarter of 2018, an average number of attacks increased, and attackers have been finding new ways of magnifying the impact currently. In the first half of 2018, there have been several significant DDoS attacks. For instance, one of the biggest was the massive attack on Github on February 29th. Due to the attack, online traffic went to 1.3 terabyte per second.

Similarly, on 5th March, the US-based telecommunication carrier received a massive wave of traffic, hitting around 1.7 terabytes per second. Telecommunication providers, as well as cloud hosting service providers, were targeted for DDoS attack. Due to growing DDos attack, enterprises are turning towards managed DNS service providers, thereby creating a massive opportunity for considerable market growth. Another aspect that is propelling the market for managed DNS service is cost. Managed DNS service providers offer DNS management at a considerably affordable price, helping small, and mid-size organization to manage DNS without incurring an additional cost. Enterprise is, therefore, turning towards managed DNS services as it offers management of DNS at more affordable prices.

The Global Managed DNS Service Market is expected to expand at 11.3% CAGR, with 190.2 million in 2025 during the forecast period.

In July 2019 , ClouDNS expanded its presence in Japan. The company plans to operate 24 anycast DNS facility across six continents.

, Neustar Inc. partnered with Freckle, a global company specializing in media measurement and identity, to provide privacy complaint and first-party consumer data. In March 2019, Akamai Technologies updated its edge security web performance and media delivery products targeted at easing cloud migrations and operations. Among varied updates, is the ability to efficiently block content with an integrated virtual private network (VPN) and domain name system (DNS) proxy detection service.

Market Segmentation

By Service Type: Premium/advance DNS, DDos protected DNS, and GeoDNS

By Organization Size: Small and medium enterprises and large enterprises

By Industry Vertical: BFSI, media and entertainment, healthcare, retail & consumer goods, government, education, E-commerce, and others

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global managed DNS service market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is the leading region in terms of market share in the managed DNS service market. The market growth is attributed to the presence of many managed DNS service providers that offer their services to local as well as international clients. The leading players in the region include Cloudflare, Inc., Neustar, Inc., Google Inc., and Amazon Web Services, Inc., among others.

Europe was the second-largest market in the managed DNS service market in 2018. Europe has been segmented into the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. According to the MRFR analysis, the UK is expected to gain the highest market share, followed by Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. Some of the factors that are responsible for market growth include an increase in the number of small- and medium-sized enterprises who are availing various managed DNS services. Managed DNS service is rapidly being used by enterprises in the IT and telecommunication, retail, and BFSI verticals at present, in Europe.

