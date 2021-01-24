Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2024

Market Synopsis

The Global Digital Transformation in the Healthcare Market is estimated to reach USD 50.15 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period of 2019–2024.

Advances in digital technology have led to its use in several applications. The introduction of technologies such as AI, IoT, big data, and others are driving the digitalization across industry verticals including healthcare. Digitalization has transformed the healthcare sector with new capabilities. Now the information of a patient can be shared immediately from any device in real

real-time, letting the medical professional take the decision about the process of surgery for the patient. There are various factors which are driving digital transformation in healthcare such as demand for increased efficiency and success rate of surgeries, rising utilization of smartphones and mobile apps related to healthcare, rapid adoption of cloud services and increasing penetration of IoT devices. Moreover, analytics has become an essential part for the healthcare industry as it reduces the manual work for the operators by arranging the records as per the requirement. The healthcare analytics provides insights for patient records, hospital management, costs, diagnosis, and more. Healthcare analytics also provides a combination of financial and administrative data with the information that can offer better services, aid patient care, and can lead to improving the existing procedure

With the introduction of AI in healthcare, various hospitals, companies, and clinics have undergone advancement in their processes where this technology assists the patient with their daily routines by reminding them the task to be completed within a day such as taking medicine, follow-ups, and others. However, the increase in digitalization has led to large-scale data generation, these data sets, containing patient information, critical information about the organizations, and any other crucial information need to be secured against data breaches, this issue is hampering the growth of the market.

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the key players in the global digital transformation in healthcare market as IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Dell EMC (US), Google LLC (US), Accenture PLC (Ireland), CA Technologies (US), Cognizant (US), Adobe Systems (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), HCL Technologies (India), TIBCO Software (US), Marlabs (US), Equinix (US) among other.

Segmentation

The global digital transformation market has been segmented based on component, organization size, technology, bussiness fuction, end-user, and region.

By component, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services.

By organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.

By technology, the market has been segmented into artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, big data & analytics, and internet of things (IoT)

By business function, the market has been segmented into customer transformation, workforce transformation, operational transformation, and product transformation

By end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and clinics and laboratories.

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The global digital transformation in healthcare market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2024. The geographical analysis of digital transformation in healthcare has been conducted for North America (the US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and the rest of the world (Middle East and Africa and South America).

North America held the largest market share in 2018 due to the presence of vendors such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Dell EMC, Google LLC, among others. These companies are offering various solutions and services for the healthcare industry, hospitals, and clinics by sharing the information in real-time which drives the growth of market. Moreover, increasing cyber-attacks targeting healthcare institutions are also driving the market in the region. Europe holds the second largest market share in digitalization of healthcare, due to the presence of various countries such as the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and others.

