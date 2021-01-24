Global World Denim Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2025

Summary
Denim is a textile of sturdy cotton warp-faced twill in which the weft passes under two or more warp threads. It is a characteristic of most indigo denim that only the warp threads are dyed, whereas the weft threads remain plain white.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Denim , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Denim market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Light Denim
Medium Denim
Heavy Denim
By End-User / Application
Jeans
Shirt
Jacket
Others
By Company
Canatiba
Vicunha
Isko
Arvind
Aarvee
Nandan Denim Ltd
Weiqiao Textile
Sudarshan Jeans
Black Peony
Orta Anadolu
Jindal Worldwide
Etco Denim
Raymond UCO
Bhaskar Industries
Sangam
Oswal Denims
Suryalakshmi
Shasha Denims Limited
Xinlan Group
Alik Denim
Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment
Cone Denim
Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion
Weifang Lantian Textile
Jiangyin Chulong
Bafang Fabric
Haitian Textile
Advance Denim
KG Denim
Shunfeng Textile
Bossa
Shandong Wantai
Zhejiang Hongfa
Suyin
Changzhou Shuangyan Dueing and Weaving
