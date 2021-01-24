Global Neonatal Ventilators Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global Neonatal Ventilators market likely to foster by the growing birth rate along with inadequate healthcare infrastructure in developing and under-developed countries

Global Neonatal Ventilators market projected to grow at a remarkable rate during the forecast period, 2020-2027. It is primarily attributed to the increasing number of newborn babies in developing countries, coupled with the growing number of preterm births with respiratory disorders. Moreover, the surge in the adoption of the ventilator for the management of chronic and acute respiratory conditions such as pneumonia, acute respiratory disease, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease will lead to augmenting the growth of global neonatal ventilators market in the upcoming years.

Additionally, technological advancements in the ventilator industry, such as patient-triggered ventilation and VT monitoring at the proximal airway, are keys factors likely to trigger the global neonatal ventilators market.

Various governments are supporting financial aids in many countries to encourage the development of high-efficiency new ventilators. The recently developed neonatal ventilator is equipped with a fully integrated patient monitoring with simple touch operation and backup battery to improve the safety of the infant and provides optimum comfort for infants through an interface and fixing options with a customized fitting feature. Further, the mounting cases of newborn across the world, the demand for neonatal ventilators projected to increase in the near future timespan.

Product Overview in the Global Neonatal Ventilators Market

Based on the product, the global Neonatal Ventilators market bifurcated into Invasive Ventilator, and Non-Invasive Ventilator. The Invasive Ventilator segment likely to lead the market by 2027 as an invasive ventilator used in respiratory diseases, pneumonia, and asthma.

Mobility Overview in the Global Neonatal Ventilators market

Based on mobility, the global neonatal ventilators market bifurcated into Intensive Care Ventilators, and Portable/Transportable Ventilators. The Portable/Transportable Ventilators projected to generate maximum revenue share in the neonatal ventilators market by 2027. It is due to the features of portable ventilators such as mall size, easy to carry, and good battery life of the ventilators, it is portable. It can be carried to the patient location in emergency conditions.

Technology Overview in the Global Neonatal Ventilators Market

Based on technology, the global neonatal ventilators market classified into Mechanical Ventilators, High-Frequency Ventilators, Volume Targeted Ventilators, and Hybrid Ventilators. The Mechanical Ventilators segment projected to lead the market by 2027 attributable to it used as important equipment that providing life support to the preterm infants that suffer from respiratory distress syndrome (RDS). It is patient-friendly, cost-effective, and portable devices.

Mode Overview in the Global Neonatal Ventilators Market

Based on mode, the global neonatal ventilators market segregated into Pressure Mode Ventilation, Combined Mode Ventilation, Volume Mode Ventilation, and Others. Pressure Mode Ventilation segments held for the maximum market share in 2019 and projected to dominate the market by 2027. It is due to the surge in the number of newborn children across the globe births with respiration difficulties will demand pressure mode ventilation. It is one preferred ventilation for respiratory diseases.

End-User Industry Overview in the Global Neonatal Ventilators Market

Based on end-user, the global neonatal ventilators market categorized into Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, and Others. Hospitals segments held for the maximum market share in 2019 and will continue the growth rate by 2027. Rising hospital across the developing countries, increasing childbirth with respiratory disease disorders, leads to growth.

Regional Overview in the Global Neonatal Ventilators Market

By geography, the global neonatal ventilators market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America generated maximum revenue in 2019 and will continue to dominate the neonatal ventilators market by 2027. It is owing to the rising newborn baby population in the U.S., along with the increasing incidences of respiratory disorders in the region. Additionally, a highly developed healthcare system and high healthcare expenditure by governments will boost the North American neonatal ventilators market.

Global Neonatal Ventilators Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Air Liquide, Becton Dickinson, Breas Medical, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, HAMILTON MEDICAL, Koninklijke Philips N.V, MAQUET (Getinge Group), Medtronic plc, ResMed Inc, Nihon Kohden, Sechrist Industries Inc, Airon Corp., and Smiths Medical are the key players in the Global Neonatal Ventilators Market.

