Global And China Disability Insurance Market Research Report 2026

Global Disability Insurance Scope and Market Size
Disability Insurance market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Disability Insurance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Employer-supplied disability insurance
Individual disability insurance
High-limit disability insurance
Business overhead expense disability insurance
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Enterprise
Other
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Disability Insurance market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Disability Insurance market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Allianz
Assicurazioni Generali
China Life Insurance
MetLife
PingAn
AXA
Sumitomo Life Insurance
Aegon
Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance
CPIC
Aviva
Munich Re Group
Zurich Financial Services
Nippon Life Insurance
Gerber Life Insurance
AIG
State Farm
Aflac
AIA Group
AlfaStrakhovanie
