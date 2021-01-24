Global Airfreight Forwarding Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026

Snapshot
The global Airfreight Forwarding market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025.
The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Airfreight Forwarding by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Documentation and PO Management
Warehousing and Cargo Tracking
Cargo Insurance and Claims
Freight Consolidation
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Deutsche Post DHL Group
Kuehne + Nagel
DB Schenker
NIPPON EXPRESS
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
DSV
Sinotrans
Expeditors
C.H. Robinson
CEVA Logistics
CJ Korea Express
DACHSER
Dimerco
GEODIS
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Residential Use
Commercial Use
Industrial Use
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)