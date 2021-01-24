Global Airfreight Forwarding Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026

Snapshot

The global Airfreight Forwarding market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025.

The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Airfreight Forwarding by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Documentation and PO Management

Warehousing and Cargo Tracking

Cargo Insurance and Claims

Freight Consolidation

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker

NIPPON EXPRESS

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

DSV

Sinotrans

Expeditors

C.H. Robinson

CEVA Logistics

CJ Korea Express

DACHSER

Dimerco

GEODIS

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

