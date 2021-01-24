Global Gypsum Board Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast 2020-2029

The global Gypsum Board market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2029.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to over 210 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The global impacts of COVID-19 are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect this industry in 2020.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Gypsum Board from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2029 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Gypsum Board market.

Leading players of Gypsum Board including:

BNBM

Saint-Gobain

Etex Corp

Knauf

USG

National Gypsum

Boral

Yoshino

Baier

Jason

Continental Building Products

Georgia-Pacific Gypsum

Fermacell

American Gypsum Company

PABCO Gypsum

Panel Rey

Plaka

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Regular Gypsum Board

Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board

Fire Resistant Gypsum Board

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

