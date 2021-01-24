Global Vinyl Adhesive Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Vinyl Adhesive is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Vinyl Adhesive in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Alcolin
ARDEX
Boxer
Cemix
Christy’s
Cyberbond
Demco
Dunlop
GILT EDGE
Holdfast
Nan Ya PlasticS
Polymer
Pool Bladder
Proflex Products
Roberts
TEC
Vital Technical
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Adhesive
Vinyl Tile Adhesive
Vinyl Adhesive Spray
Contact Adhesive Spray
Vinyl Sheet Adhesive
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Commercial
Residential
Other
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Vinyl Adhesive product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vinyl Adhesive, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vinyl Adhesive in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Vinyl Adhesive competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Vinyl Adhesive breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Vinyl Adhesive market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vinyl Adhesive sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
