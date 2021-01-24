Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service market is expected to grow from $ 1.15 billion in 2015 to reach $ 14.21 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 43.18%. Rising implementation of virtualization technologies, increasing preference for commoditized IT services to run businesses is key movement in disaster recovery as a service market. Rising investments in unruly cloud technologies, conventional use of big data applications and the requirement for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) disaster recovery, legislation of rigorous disaster recovery policy are some of the major factors favouring the market growth. However, sufficient site departure between primary and backup site and compatibility anxiety of certain applications in the cloud environment are most important challenges towards the development of the global disaster recovery as a service market

Professional services are likely to have the leading market share in Disaster Recovery as a Service market as these services facilitate enterprises to prefer the best probable resolution and services depending upon the business desires and also distribute cost-effective and backup support for technical queries to avoid any downtime. North America is expected to hold the largest market share of Disaster Recovery as a Service Market due to large investments in cloud-based solutions, early adoption of new and emerging technologies, and high penetration of internet.

The key players in the Disaster Recovery as a Service market are identified as Windstream Communications, SunGard Data Systems, Verizon Communication, Inc., Geminare, Inc., IBM Corp., Databarracks Ltd., Amazon.com, Inc., QuorumLabs, Inc., Columbus Business Solutions, NTT Communications, EMC Corp., HP Co., Rackscale s.r.o., NetApp, Inc., VMWare, Inc., and Cisco Systems, Inc.

Company Size Covered:

• Large Companies

• Mid-Sized Companies

• Small Companies

Deployment Models Covered:

• Hybrid Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

Service Types Covered:

• Backup

• Data Security

• Professional Services

• Real-Time Protection

Service Providers Covered:

• Cloud Service Provider (CSP)

• Managed Service Provider (MSP)

• Telecom & Communication Service Provider

• Other Service Providers

End Users Covered:

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Retail and Ecommerce

• Government

• IT and Telecom

• Media and Entertainment

• Manufacturing and Logistics

• Education

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

