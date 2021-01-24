Global High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market is accounted for $17.8 billion in 2015 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.8% to reach $99.6 billion by 2022. Factors such as need for data analysis for efficient workloads, proliferation of Hadoop and transformation of certain disciplines into data driven sciences will boost the market growth. However, Government regulations and cyber security & threats are restraining the market growth. Integrating information and analysis across the enterprise and development of more open source projects will provide opportunities for the market. The market will face challenges like complex programming due to massive parallelization and huge investments for research and development.

On cloud deployment model segment is projecting the highest share. The software segment is gaining momentum. North America commanded the largest share of the market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to proliferation of supercomputers.

Some of the key players in global High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market are Cisco Systems, Cray Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE), IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Red Hat Inc, Dell Inc, Teradata Corporation, SAS Institute, SAP SE, Juniper Networks, ATOS SE, Microsoft Corporation and Intel Corporation.

Data Types Covered:

• Semi-Structured

• Structured

• Unstructured

Deployment Models Covered:

• On-Cloud

• On-Premises

Components Covered:

• Software

• Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

• Hardware

o Storage

o Server

End Users Covered:

• Academia and Research

• Energy and Utility

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Manufacturing

• Government and Defense

• Media and Entertainment

• IT and Telecommunication

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Transportation and Logistics

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

