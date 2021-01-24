Global Automotive Bearing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Bearing market is expected to grow from $168.57 billion in 2015 to reach $275.36 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 7.3%. Increase in automotive vehicle production across the nations is the major factor fueling the market growth. In addition, rising life span of vehicles and heavy use of bearings owing to technological improvements in vehicles are some of the factors propelling the market growth. On the other hand, volatility in raw material prices is hindering the market growth.

Ball bearing segment leads the market globally with the biggest market share and is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to growing consumption of two wheelers. Asia Pacific is expected to witness huge growth due to increasing demand for bearings with rapidly growing automotive industry in emerging countries such as India, China, and Japan. India contributes largest market share in Asia Pacific region due to huge spending on vehicles and initiatives from government policies.

ALSO READ : https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/18/automotive-bearing-market-size-share-outlook-and-global-opportunity-analysis-2021-2026/

Some of the key players in global automotive bearing market include C&U Bearing, CW Bearing, Iljin Bearing Co., Ltd., Jtekt Corporation, Minebea Co., Ltd., Nachi Fujikoshi Corp., NSK Ltd. , NTN Corporation, ORS Bearings, RBC Bearings, RKB Bearings, Schaeffler AG., SNL Bearings Ltd., Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB, Timken Company, and Wafangdian Bearing Group Corp.

Bearing Types Covered:

• Plain Bearings

• Clutch Bearings

• Fluid Bearings

• Ball Bearings

o Thrust Bearings

o Wheel Hub

o Deep Groove

o Angular Contact

• Roller Bearings

o Spherical Rollers

o Taper Rollers

o Needle Rollers

o Cylindrical Rollers

• Other Bearing Types

ALSO READ : https://industrytoday.co.uk/finance/global-stroke-insurance-market-2018-2025–china-life-insurance–ping-an-insurance–china-pacific-insurance–aviva–legal—general

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Two-Wheeler

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

o Coaches and Buses

o Light Commercial Vehicles

o Heavy Trucks

Raw Material Types Covered:

• Fiber Reinforced Composite

• Metal Polymer

• Solid Polymer

• Other Raw Materials

• Applications Covered:

• Interior

• Wheel Hub

• Engine

• Transmission System

• Other Applications

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/hospital-bassinets-market-2020-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-19

Channel Types Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/onshore-oil-and-gas-pipeline-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-18

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-intelligent-farming-industry-analysis-2021-market-growth-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-13

https://thedailychronicle.in/