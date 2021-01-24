Global Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEB) Market is growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2015 to 2022. With quick hastening in technological development, the automotive braking industry is witnessing a gradual shift from mechanical to hydraulic braking, which is nowadays quickly shifting to electronically-controlled braking systems. Stringent regulations and the understanding of drivers towards the need for vehicle safety will strengthen the competition among vendors.

During 2015, the passenger cars segment commanded this market attributed to the introduction of stringent regulations on vehicle safety by the developed nations. The key vendors are focusing on developing advanced braking systems, whereas the new entrants are concentrating on developing products with conventional and passive braking technologies.

Some of the key players in the market include Bosch, ZF-TRW, Mobileye, Delphi, Continental AG and Autoliv.

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Commercial vehicles

• Passenger cars

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

