Global Automotive Sensors Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Sensors Market is accounted for $21.54 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $37.21 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2015 to 2022. Automotive sensors are incorporated in vehicle systems to analyze, transmit and display vehicle working information with internal and external environment of vehicles. Growing demand for comfort, safety and convenience, rising vehicle electrification, improving government safety standards are some factors that are anticipated to stimulate the market growth globally. However, huge cost of raw materials and lack of aftermarket for sensors are acting as key barriers for the market growth.

ALSO READ : https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/18/automotive-sensors-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026/

Safety & security application segment is expected to witness high compound annual growth rate. By geography, Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest market share and is anticipated to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to rising demand for safer vehicles and lower dispersion of automobile industry in emerging economies such as China and India.

Some of the key industry players profiled in this market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Stmicroelectronics N.V., General Electric Co., CTS Corporation, Analog Devices, Inc., Sensata Technologies, Inc., Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Measurement Specialities, Inc., Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Autoliv Inc., Elmos Semiconductor AG, Allegro, Microsystems, LLC, Infineon Technologies AG and Delphi Automotive PLC.

Sensor Types Covered:

• Inertial Sensors

o Accelerometers

o Gyroscopes

• Magnetic Sensors

• Speed Sensors

• Level/Position Sensors

• Temperature Sensors

ALSO READ : https://www.openpr.com/news/1001312/Kiln-Shell-Scanner-2018-Global-Market-Key-Players-Raytek-ThyssenKrupp-FLIR-Systems-FLSmidth-Analysis-and-Forecast-to-2023.html

Oxygen Sensors

• MEMS Sensors

• NOX Sensors

• Pressure Sensors

• Image Sensors

o Ccd

o Cmos

• Other Sensors

o Particulate Matter Sensors

o Relative Humidity Sensors

o Ultrasonic Sensors

o Proximity Sensors

o Rain Sensors

o Radar Sensors

Applications Covered:

• Exhaust

• Powertrains

• Telematics

• Chassis

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pet-deodorizer-2020-industry-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-19

Safety and Control

• Body Electronics

• Other Applications

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/airport-information-systems-market-size-analysis-industry-share-growth-trends-segmentation-and-regional-demand-forecast-by-2026-2021-01-18

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/table-tennis-shoes-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-13

https://thedailychronicle.in/