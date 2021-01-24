Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Cosmetic Preservatives market is estimated to be $258.4 million in 2015 with a CAGR of 6.0% is poised to reach $390.8 million by 2022. Increasing requirement for paraben free preservatives has poised the market growth. The market is further driven by factors such as growing shelf life advancements, enhancing living standards and rising demand for synthetic and natural preservatives. However, skin infections and stringent government regulations are some of the factors limiting the market. Furthermore, rising demand in Asia Pacific region will offer great investment opportunities for players in the market.

Synthetic preservatives segment accounted for largest market share across the globe. Moreover, accessibility of raw materials at reasonable price is one of a key trend fostering this segment. By geography, North America dominated the global market in terms of revenue owing to succeeding demand for anti-aging products such as creams and moisturizers.

Some of the key players in this market include Chemipol S.A, Salicylates & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, The DOW Chemical Company, Symrise AG, Lonza Group Ltd. , Ashland Inc., Brenntag AG, Clariant AG, MnM View and Akema Fine Chemicals.

Product Covered:

• Synthetic Preservatives

• Natural Preservatives

Application Covered:

• Mouthwash & Toothpaste

• Soaps, Shower Cleansers & Shaving Gels

• Lotions, Facemasks, Sunscreens & Scrubs

• Face Powder & Powder Compacts

• Shampoo & Conditioners

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

