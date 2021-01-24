Global Silane and Silicone Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast 2019 – 2026

Silane and Silicone Market Overview

Silanes are saturated chemical compounds consisting of one or multiple silicon atoms linked to each other or one or multiple atoms of other chemical elements as the tetrahedral centers of multiple single bonds. On the other hand, silicones are a diverse family of specialty, high-performance materials that include reactive silanes, silicone fluids, and silicone polymers, which are widely used in a variety of consumer and industrial products. These materials provide essential benefits in key segments of economical growth, including health care, aerospace, personal care, electronics, transportation, and construction. The global silane and silicone market size was worth USD 1788.24 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 2934.56 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.49% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities Challenges:

Increasing usage of silicones and silanes in the building and construction industry, rising demand for silicones and silanes from the automotive industry and the growth of the biomedical and electronics industry are the major factors responsible for the growth of the global silicones and silanes market. The growth of the building and construction industry is the primary driving factor attributing to the growing demand for silicones and silanes products. Silicone sealants are used in the construction industry to ensure important structural materials stay in place. Silicon adhesives and structural silicone glazing are majorly employed to protect and maintain the long-term quality and appearance of a building. Silicone products are also used in restoring historical buildings and monuments. Silicone additives can also help reduce the overall energy consumption of the building by using these additives as insulating materials. Thus, growth in the construction sector is expected to boost the global silane and silicone market. For instance, according to the World Bank estimates the global expenditure from the construction industry is expected to reach USD 14 trillion by 2025. Also, according to a research survey by Oxford Economics, the volume of the global construction output is expected to grow by 85% to USD 15.5 trillion by 2030. Owing to these factors, the global silicone, and silane market is anticipated to witness healthy growth in the future.

Key Segments

Global diamino market value in the global silane and silicone market was accounted for USD 275.21 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 471.61 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.10%. Global diamino market volume was 41.88 thousand tonnes in 2018 and is expected to reach 67.87 thousand tonnes by 2026 with a CAGR of 6.45% Diamino silane was accounted for largest value share of 15.4% in 2018 global silane and silicone market. Diamino silane market volume share was 14.6% in 2018 global silane and silicone market. Diamino-functional silane is capable of providing good adhesion and superior flexibility at the polymer-substrate interface. It is used to promote adhesion between glass, mineral and metal surfaces – reinforcements, fillers and substrates – and resins that react with amino groups in systems such as PVC plastisol, polyurethane, or epoxy-based adhesives and sealant, or in phenolic and epoxy molding compounds. Its reduced alkoxy functionality might also be useful in waterborne systems such as latex coatings, adhesives and sealants, providing lower reactivity and therefore higher stability in the aqueous environment. Thus, growth in the demand from various applications is expected to drive the global silane market at a high pace over the forecast period. According to the Adhesives and Sealants Council, in 2014, the demand for adhesives and sealants in the Asia Pacific was 8.01 million metric tons and is expected to reach 10.6 million metric tons by 2019.

Automotive industry in the global silane and silicone market accounted for USD 1053.01 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 1702.27 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.19%. Market volume of automotive industry accounted for 81.39 thousand tonnes in 2018, and is expected to reach 111.58 thousand tonnes by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.09%. Automotive is accounted for market value share of 6.51% in 2018 global silane and silicone market. Automotive is accounted for market value share of 3.22% in 2018 global silane and silicone market. Silicones are used in various components within automobiles. The silicones products include silicone rubber, resins, sealants, elastomers, lubricants and plastic additives. Silicones are also used as coatings in air bags providing airtight seals, fabric strength and durability so that an airbag will function even after several years. They contribute to increased safety and reductions in road fatalities. The U.S Department of Transportation estimate that over 2,000 lives were saved in the U.S alone in 2012 from the use of frontal airbags. Silicones provide good heat dissipation and electric insulation/conduction and provide durable resistance against moisture, dirt, salt, oxygen, UV radiation and corrosive fluids, which makes them an ideal material for watertight sealants. Their use extends the service life of vehicle components, keeping overall maintenance and repair costs of the vehicle itself low. Silicones provide stable performance such as sealing properties, elasticity and constant chemical properties over wide temperature ranges (e.g. -40 ºC to 200ºC) and over extended periods. They reduce mechanical stress caused by extreme temperatures and decrease the probability of equipment failure. Silicone-derived products have low chemical reactivity; high gas permeability; ease to colour, apply and process; adhesion on a large variety of substrates; elasticity; and fire resistance. They also offer processing advantages such as moulding speed.

Silicone additives in plastic components help safety through lightweight reinforcement, scratch resistance and flame retardancy. Also, other applications include various internal and external bodywork of vehicle. Other treatments include paint additives and silane additives in tyres, so called “Green Tyres” which reduce rolling resistance and fuel use. Owing to plastics in vehicles allows OEM’s to adhere to stringent government regulations, to reduce the vehicle weight and to increase the fuel efficiency. Thus, growing demand for light weight vehicles has driven the global silane and silicone market. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) global sales of passenger cars reached 73.4 million vehicles in 2017 with a variation of +1.5% from the previous year.

Geographical Landscape:

Global Silane and Silicone market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa region.

The North America silane and silicone market is valued at USD 4186.15 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% over the forecast period to reach a USD 6237.40 Mn by 2026. North America holds 25.9% of market share in 2018, and is expected to be 24.4% by 2026, for Global Silane and Silicone Market the U.S. dominates this region, holding over 90% of market share in 2018, of North America’s Market. The collective revenue of Silane and Silicone market by North America is expected to generate USD 41695.77 Mn from 2019-2026. North America holds a substantial market share owing to booming construction sector in the region. Moreover, huge investment in infrastructure improvement by the U.S. government is anticipated to boost demand in the region. For instance, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates in December 2016, which could result in faster buying activity in housing segment; which, in turn, is also projected to be a major factor for industry growth.

The North American market both consumes and produces a significant portion of the world’s silicone rubber, and expanding applications in high-value electronics and medical devices offer a promising future for the silicone rubber industry.

Asia pacific holds the largest share in the global market, and its growth can be is attributed to the growing construction industry, steady rising of electronics export, strengthening industrialization linked with established automotive industry and developing economies such as China, India, and South Korea, where there is rapid industrialization and urbanization. This in turn increases the demand for silanes to be used in the building and construction industry, as Silanes provides superior properties and are used in the production of adhesives & sealants, filler & pigments, and paints & coatings.

Additionally, the increasing government investments in infrastructural constructions and governmental investment in mega projects, such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, Hyderabad Metro Rail, Navi Mumbai International Airport, and Japan’s maglev High-Speed Rail, are expected to boost the demand in construction industry in the region. According to Oxford Economics, UK, the volume of the global construction output is expected to grow at a steady pace with India and China accounting for a major share of about 57% of the worldwide growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The silane and silicone market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of several international and regional vendors. Silane and Silicone manufacturers are offering products integrated with multiple features and advanced technologies. New product launches and expansion of facilities are some other vital strategies adopted by most of the companies to contribute to the growth of the company and improve their market growth rate.

For instance, in March 2019, Dow duPont unveiled a new silicone skin adhesive which brought strong adhesion and extended wear, design and manufacturing flexibility and avoids skin irritation and discomfort commonly found in the removal of acrylic-based adhesives.

In November, 2018, DuPont transportation & advanced polymers is investing more than $80 million to build new manufacturing facility to produce compounded high-end engineering plastics and adhesives in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province in East China.

