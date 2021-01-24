Global Barbecue Sauce Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Market Insight

Barbecue sauce is used extensively for marination of meat and vegetables or is served with grilled food to enhance its smoky flavour. Roasting or grilling of food has been regarded as a healthier way of cooking which offers results that also taste good. Originated in the U.S, barbecue sauce has gained global popularity and is available the world over.

Increasing demand from consumers for grilled meat and vegetables in an effort to stay health conscious is facilitating significant growth for the barbecue sauce market. Consumer demand for uniquely flavoured food products combined with the availability of various barbecue sauce styles is an important driver encouraging demand for barbecue sauce. Increasing disposable income and a low production cost associated with the manufacturing of barbecue sauce is expected to augment demand further. Moreover, market players are increasingly coming up with unique barbecue sauce flavors and offerings. The demand for healthy barbecue sauces, organic barbecue sauces, and other innovative offerings are expected to provide the market with high opportunity for growth.

Top Key Players

Product differentiation and R&D are among the key marketing strategies used by prominent players such as Sweet Baby Ray’s, Killer Hogs, J Lee’s Gourmet BBQ Sauce Inc., Memphis Barbecue Co, ConAgra Foods Inc., KC Masterpiece and Kraft Foods Inc.

These players have been Analysed in MRFRs report on the Global Covid-19 Impact On Barbecue Sauce Market.

Latest Industry News

Hellmans has added three new Covid-19 Impact On Barbecue Sauce Market to its existing range in an effort to tap into the growing barbecue occasions, particularly in the summer.

Market Segmentation

Global Barbecue Sauce Industry is segmented based on form, flavours, specialty attributes, distribution channel, and region. By form, the market is divided into liquid, paste, and others. The paste form segment accounts for the largest share of the market due to the consistency and easy application as compared to other forms.

By flavor, the market is segmented to include spicy, sour, cultured sweet, and others. The spicy segment dominates the market due to high consumer demand for spicy sauces.

By specialty attributes, Covid-19 Impact On Barbecue Sauce Market is segmented into non-GMO, gluten-free, organic, and others. The organic segment accounts for the most significant share of the market due to rising awareness of ingredients, and the high demand for natural food items.

By distribution channel, Barbecue Sauce Industry is segmented into store-based, and non-store based. Store-based channels account for higher sales as they offer convenience and one-stop shop experience.

Regional Analysis

North America accounts for the most significant share of the global market. The region includes the U.S which is home to barbeque sauce and has several states within, each of which have their own authentic barbecue sauce variety. Europe follows North America in terms of market size. These regions have a high consumption of barbecued or grilled food, thus driving the demand for barbecue sauce. The rising demand for cuisine across various cultures is expected to increase the use of barbecue sauce further.

