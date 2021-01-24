Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2025

Market Insights

Field-Programmable Gate Array is derived from programmable read-only memory (PROM) chips and are similar in principle. However, FPGA has a wider scope of applications. global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market is estimated at over USD 1,800 Mn. The Coronavirus Impact on FPGA Market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.87% between 2018 and 2025.

FPGA owe their consistently expanding market size to a variety factors, the leading of which is the technology’s wide scope of application for avionics & communications among others in aerospace & defence, speech recognition & software defined radio in audio, image processing, & automotive infotainment in automotive and various other vital applications across a variety of industries. Increasingly, FPGAs are being adopted in smartphones, mobile devices, and wearable devices. The increased penetration of such devices is expected to lead to significant growth of the FPGA market. Moreover, the flourishing global automotive sector is placing high demand for FPGAs for a variety of applications. Rising use of FPGA across other industry verticals will lead the market toward consistent expansion over the forecast period. Additionally, advanced FPGAs have the potential for new device integration which will affect the market positively by way of new opportunities.

Key Players

The key players in the Coronavirus Impact on FPGA Market are- XILINX INC. (U.S.), Intel (U.S.), Microsemi Corporation (U.S.), Achronix (U.S.), e2v (U.K.), Lattice Semiconductor (U.S.), QuickLogic (U.S.), Atmel (U.S.), Nallatech (U.S.) among others.

Market Segmentation

The global Field-Programmable Gate Array market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, application, and region. By type, the market is divided to include low-end FPGA, mid-end FPGA, and high-end FPGA. By technology, the market is categorized into EEPROM, SRAM, flash, anti-fuse, and others. By end-users, the market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, data center applications, military & aerospace, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific regional market dominates the global FPGA market due to the increasing penetration of smartphones and mobile devices in the region. The region is a manufacturing hub and is one of the key production markets in the global field programmable gate array market. The APAC market is witnessing the rapid growth of various industry verticals where FPGAs are used extensively, thus increasing market value for the region over the forecast period.

North America is another significant market, primarily due to the presence of various prominent market players who are responsible for the growth of the global FPGA market.

