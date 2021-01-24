Global StethoscopeMarket Research Report2020-2026

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The stethoscope market was valued at USD 429.1 million by 2019, growing with 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period, 2020-2026.

The stethoscope is a medical device used for listening or auscultation to the internal sounds of the body. The device usually has one or two tubes connected to two earpieces and has a disc-shaped small resonator that is placed against the body. It is used for listening to multiple sound frequencies of lung, heart, and bowel. The sound of these organs is vital indicators during examining a patient. It plays an important role in carrying out necessary body functions. The application of a stethoscope is always essential since scientists began studying the physical characteristics associated with the heart.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, especially pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases, is an important factor fuelling the growth of the global stethoscope market across the globe. According to the data provided by the National Centre for Biotechnology (NCB), in the U.S., currently, the cardiovascular condition is responsible for more than 17 million death per year and is anticipated to reach around 23.3 million by 2030. Moreover, recent technological advancements coupled with the rising adoption of this product in telemedicine technology support the industry growth. Furthermore, an increasing number of physicians along with rising average patient visits to physicians anticipated boosting the demand for the stethoscope across the globe. For example, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), there are over 10 million physicians worldwide and the number is increasing at a rapid pace. However, under-developed healthcare infrastructure in developing economies will create a negative impact on the stethoscope market growth. Furthermore, the high cost of advanced products is another challenge for the growth of the market in the near future.

On the basis of product type, the global stethoscope market is broadly categorized into two major types as acoustic (traditional), an electronic stethoscope. Of these, acoustic medical equipment is accounted for a dominant industry share. This product consists of two tubes connected to earpieces and a small disc-shaped resonator which is placed on the examined area. The preference of acoustic stethoscope is still high which is supporting the segment growth significantly. Acoustic product is further categorized into cardiology, veterinary, neonatal, paediatric, teaching, and fetal stethoscope (Pinard Horns, and Fetoscope).

In addition, with the advancement in technologies, the electronic models of a new generation stethoscope are introduced with the aim to avoid the limitations of traditional products and to apply the new electronic technologies. This product is projected to grow with the fastest growth rate during the study period. It is sub-divided into amplifying stethoscope and digitizing a stethoscope. The growth of this segment is attributed to high user convenience and efficiency in the patient’s diagnosis. Moreover, enhanced capabilities of stethoscope including audio and visual output and recording enhanced digital sound transmission capabilities, and Bluetooth connectivity with digital wireless hearing aids creates a positive impact on the market growth segment over the forecast period. In addition to this, the growing adoption of wireless electronic stethoscopes in telemedicine is also likely to fuel the segment growth further.

The market is segmented on the basis of design as a triple head, double head, and a single head. From these designs, the single head category accounted for the highest value share and is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR in the future. This is owing to the numerous advantages of the single-headed products as compared to the rest of the two segments. Benefits such as its application in both veterinary & human purpose, pressure sensitivity, and tuneable or adjustable diaphragm for listening multiple sound frequencies without flipping the chest piece support the segment growth.

