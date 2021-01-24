Global Corrugated and Paperboard Boxes Market Research Report2020-2026

Report Description

This report analyzes the global corrugated and paperboard boxes market by material (paperboard, adhesives, inks, waxes) by product (corrugated & solid fiber boxes, set-up paperboard boxes, folding paperboard boxes) by application (durable goods, food & beverages, paper & publishing, chemicals) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

Also Read: https://industrytoday.co.uk/manufacturing/corrugated-and-paperboard-boxes-market-2020-covid-19-impact-on-global-demand–sales–consumption-and-forecasts-to-2026

The global corrugated and paperboard boxes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in global corrugated and paperboard boxes market include:

Mondi Group t(Austria)

• Georgia-Pacific Corporation (U.S.)

• International Paper Company (U.S.)

• Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland)

• Graphic Packaging International, Inc. (U.S.)

• Cascades Inc. (Canada)

• DS Smith Plc (U.K.)

Also Read: https://www.openpr.com/news/841332/Cold-Chain-Logistics-Global-Market-Top-Key-Players-Americold-Logistics-Lineage-Logistics-United-States-Cold-Storage-Analysis-and-Forecast-to-2022.html

Klabin S.A.(Brazil)

• Oji Holding Corporation (Japan)

• Nine Dragons Paper (Holding) Limited (China)

• Packaging Corporation of America (U.S.)

• Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd (Japan)

• Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)

• Rengo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• WestRock (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Also Read: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/07/29/effect-of-covid-19-coronavirus-infection-market-2020-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-segmentation-opportunities-forecast-to-2026/

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of material, the global corrugated and paperboard boxes market have been categorized into the following segments:

Also Read: http://icrowdnewswire.com/2018/09/27/modular-kitchen-market-2018-global-share-trends-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2023/

Paperboard

• Adhesives

• Inks

• Waxes

On the basis of product, the global corrugated and paperboard boxes market have been categorized into the following segments:

Corrugated & Solid fiber boxes

• Set-up Paperboard boxes

• Folding Paperboard boxes

On the basis of application, the global corrugated and paperboard boxes market have been categorized into the following segments:

Durable goods

• Food & Beverages

• Paper & Publishing

• Chemicals

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-restaurant-furniture-market-2020-industry-analysis-size-share-key-players-applications-strategies-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-13

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/