Global Construction Bid Management SoftwareMarket Research Report2020-2026

A construction bid is the process of providing a potential customer with a proposal to build or manage the building of a structure. It’s also the method through which subcontractors pitch their services to general contractors.

In 2018, the global Construction Bid Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Construction Bid Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction Bid Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

iSqFt Holdings

Chetu

Sage Software

Pantera Global Technology

Tenderfield

Construction Software Technologies

Bid Planroom

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Construction Company

General Contractors

Construction Managers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction Bid Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

