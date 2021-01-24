Global Triathlon Clothing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Triathlon defined as an athletic contest consisting of three different events. Usually, these events are cycling, long-distance running, and swimming. Clothing used by athletes’ participating in triathlon is called triathlon clothing. A new report on the global triathlon clothing market, published by Market Research Future (MRFR), observes that this market could earn profits at 7.27% CAGR between 2018 and 2026. In terms of money value, the market can be worth USD 1631.82 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

The most important market driver for the global Triathlon Clothing Market Growth growth is the growing awareness regarding the importance of triathlon clothing and its benefits. In terms of design as well as fabric, triathlon clothing is suitable for cycling, long-distance running, and swimming. Other global triathlon clothing market drivers include increasing number of women in sports, booming organized retail sector, new product launches, increasing initiatives to promote triathlon, and research & development (R&D) by the industrial players. However, the high cost of products can hamper the global triathlon clothing market growth. Lack of awareness in developing countries and cultural factors in some countries can also affect market growth negatively.

Latest Industry News

Yak wool adventure apparel’ specialist Kora is set to serve as title sponsor for Evergreen Endurance Triathlon, which is billed as one of the hardest one-day triathlon races in the world. 22 AUG 2019

Market Segmentation

The global triathlon clothing market segmentation encompasses application and type. MRFR’s take on the market surveys various facets of the market in-depth.

The application-based segmentation of this market covers men and women. Although the men segment holds the larger market share, the women segment can expect faster growth rate during the forecast period as manufacturers are adopting e-commerce channels to distribute the products and increase their geographic reach.

By type, the market has been segmented into tri shorts, tri suits, and tri tops. Although the tri top segment holds the largest market share, the tri short segment can expect faster growth rate during the forecast period. Due to cost-effectiveness, the tri top segment can be worth USD 303.58 Mn by 2026, growing at 6.04% CAGR.

Regional Segmentation

A geographical outlining of the global triathlon clothing market covers Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Europe has the largest market share and is expected grow at 7.13% CAGR during the forecast period. The market in this region is strong due to the increasing participation of athletes for triathlon. Other factors aiding the market growth in this region are high density of population, developed economies, large number of youngsters interested in sports, presence of some key market players, and high purchasing power of consumers. The most powerful country-specific markets in Europe are Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the UK.

North America is the second-largest regional market due to the presence of many key market players. Sports is a big industry in this region, especially in USA. Therefore, there is huge scope for market growth. By 2026, North American can be worth USD 526.43 Mn.

The Asia Pacific region is another vital regional market during the forecast period due to the economic growth, high disposable income, and interest of youngsters in sports. The remarkable country-specific markets in this region are Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor Leste, and Vietnam.

South America is a decent market as people are interested in sports, but their purchasing power is not as high as people in North America. Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia are most important country-specific markets in this region.

In the MEA region, the market is small due to the limited scope for sports and religion-related restrictions on sports and clothing.

Key Players

Big players in the global triathlon clothing market include 2XU (Australia), Alii Sport (Active Angelz LLC) (USA), Castelli (Italy), De Soto Sport (Germany), HUUB Design (UK), Kiwami Triathlon (Kiwami) (France), Louis Garneau Sports (Canada), Orca (New Zealand), Pearl Izumi (USA), TYR Sport, Inc. (USA), Zone3 (UK), and Zoot Sports (Hawaii).

Note: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

