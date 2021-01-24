Global Motorcycle Apparel Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Analysis

The global motorcycle apparel market is predicted to touch USD 12, 303.4 million at a 7.11% CAGR over the forecast period (2013-2024), states the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Motorcycle apparel, simply put, is personal protective equipment or clothing for safe riding. This comprises of base layers, pants, shoes, gloves, jackets, and helmets. These apparels safeguard the rider against inclement weather and crashes. Besides, it also provides comfort to the rider no matter they are going on a long journey or riding around the city. Again, these are available in assorted colors, styles, and materials, thus giving the rider the chance of customizing their appearance at the time of riding.

Various factors are propelling the Motorcycle Apparel Industry growth. Some of these factors according to the Market Research Future (MRFR) report, include strict regulations laid down by the government to use protective gear at the time of riding motorcycles, increasing sales of two-wheelers, improvement in product features such as Bluetooth enabled helmets, and increasing passion towards bike racing.

On the flipside, lack of awareness regarding the availability of various motorcycle apparel and high cost are factors that may restrict the motorcycle apparel market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides a complete segmental analysis of the motorcycle apparel market on the basis of distribution channel, end use, and product type.

Based on product type, the motorcycle apparel market is segmented into base layers, pants, shoes, gloves, jackets, helmets, and others. Of these, the helmets segment will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period. Strict regulations mandating the usage of helmets in many countries has propelled the growth of helmets. Besides, regulations for helmet manufacturers in offering safer and lighter products is also pushing the growth of this segment. This will be followed by the gloves segment that is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the rising awareness to protect hands at the time of riding.

Based on end use, the motorcycle apparel market is segmented into off-road and on-road motorcycle apparel. Of these, the on-road motorcycle apparel segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the motorcycle apparel market is segmented into non-store based and store-based. Of these, the store-based segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By region, the motorcycle apparel market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Of these, the motorcycle apparel market in North America is predicted to remain at the forefront over the forecast period.

The motorcycle apparel market in Europe is predicted to have the second-largest share in the market over the forecast period. It is predicted to touch USD 3847.3 million by 2024. Germany is the key contributor in this region.

The motorcycle apparel market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace and at the highest CAGR of 7.51% over the forecast period.

The motorcycle apparel market in the Rest of the World is predicted to have a healthy growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the motorcycle apparel market report include Zhuhai Safety Helmets MFG Co., Ltd. (China), Soaring Helmet Corporation (Vega Helmets) (US), Hanil Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Chih Tong Helmet Co., Ltd. (Zhitong Enterprise) (China), Dunham’s Athleisure Corporation (US), Lanxi Yema Motorcycle Fittings Co., LTD. (China), Foshan Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Co., Ltd. (China), HJC Inc. (South Korea), KIDO Sports Co. LTD (KIDO Sports) (South Korea), and KLIM Industries Inc. (US). Key players are adopting various strategies to strengthen their position in the market such as expansions, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, research and development, and others.

August 2019: TeckFlock has acquired XavierBoog.com or Helmet Finder, which is an excellent tool or portal to find best-quality helmets. Through this acquisition, people not only in the US but across the globe can get a suitable helmet as per their needs.

