High-Temperature Composite Resin MarketResearch Report 2021

Market Overview

High-temperature composite resins are used in applications that require resistance to high temperatures such as bulkheads, ducting, and ceilings. The growth of the global high-temperature composite resin market is driven by the increasing demand in major end-use industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, and electrical and electronics. Some of the commonly used high-temperature composite resins are bismaleimides, polyimides, cyanate esters, bezoxazines, phenolic, and epoxy. Bismaleimide resins are the most widely used high-temperature composite resins in various applications including military and commercial aircraft and helicopters due to their high-temperature resistance properties.

ALSO READ : https://www.evernote.com/shard/s720/sh/e7f6a499-61f1-89c0-6507-db1f1cd8209e/

The demand for high-temperature composite resins is driven by the growing aerospace and defense industry globally. These resins find application in various parts of aircraft such as engines, ducts, stators, and heat shields. The expanding aviation industry with the rising demand for commercial aircraft, especially in developing nations, on account of increasing air traffic and low fuel prices is likely to drive the growth of the high-temperature composite resin market.

Global Key Players:

ALSO READ : https://marketstudydotblog.wordpress.com/2020/12/18/scale-inhibitors-market-size-share-trend-industry-statistics-comprehensive-analysis-and-top-countries-data-by-forecast-to-2023-51/

Huntsman International LLC

Hexcel Corporation

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd

Koninklijke Ten Cate BV

Hexlon

DIC Corporation

Arkema

Lonza

UBE Industries, Ltd

Evonik Industries AG

Celanese Corporation

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/spray-adhesive-market-trends-business-opportunities-segmentation-brand-shares-and-forecast-2023-2021-01-05 Market Segmentation:

The global high-temperature composite resin market has been segmented by type, manufacturing process, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the market has been divided into bismaleimides, polyimides, cyanate resins, phenolic, epoxy, benzoxazine, thermoplastic, and others. The bismaleimides type segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the review period. This market growth can be attributed to increasing use of bismaleimides in the aerospace industry on account of high thermal and oxidative stability and good electrical and mechanical properties.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/industrial-gearbox-market-forecast-considering-product-value-swot-analysis-and-sales-revenue-2020-12-30

On the basis of manufacturing process, the market has been segmented into layup, injection molding, compression molding, pultrusion, filament winding, resin transfer molding, and others. The layup manufacturing process is the most widely used due to its cost-effectiveness.

By end-use industry, the market has been segregated into aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, electrical and electronics, and others. The aerospace and defense segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 on account of the increasing use of high-temperature composite resins in engines, ducts, stators, and heat shields, among others.

Intended Audience

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/commercial-refrigeration-equipment-market-to-amass-revenues-worth-usd-5459-billion-by-2025-analytical-overview-segmentation-sales-revenue-regional-trends-company-profile-future-prospects-and-trends-by-forecast-2025-2020-12-31

High-temperature composite resin manufacturers

Traders and distributors of high-temperature composite resin

Research and development institutes

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratories

https://thedailychronicle.in/