Fluoropolymer Additives MarketResearch Report 2021

Market Overview:

A fluoropolymer is a fluorocarbon-based polymer with different carbon-fluorine bonds. Fluoropolymers are characterized by high protection from acid, bases, and solvents. The global demand for fluoropolymer additives is currently increasing post moderate growth in the last few years. The global market is primarily driven by the increasing application in coatings owing to its excellent weatherability. Additionally, growing investments in architectural coating development, along with increasing per capita consumption are likely to add to the growth of the global fluoropolymer additives market.

Segment Analysis:

Based on product, the global market has been segmented into polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) micro powders, fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) micro powders, perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) micro powders, and others. The PTFE segment accounted for more than two-third of market value and volume share in 2017 and is projected to dominate the same during the forecast period. PTFE is a key element having a long shelf life, low friction, and available at different operating temperatures.

Based on application, the global fluoropolymer additives market has been classified into printing inks, coatings, lubricants and grease, thermoplastics and elastomers, and others. The printing ink segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the increasing demand in various industries. Likewise, the demand for fluoropolymers additives in coatings and other end-use application is further propelling the growth of the segment.

Competitive Analysis

Solvay

Laurel Products, LLC

DowDuPont

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd

3M

Shamrock Technologies

MAFLON S.P.A.

Fluorogistx

Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry

Micro Powders, Inc

ASAHI GLASS CO., LTD

Inolub

Reprolon Texas

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global fluoropolymer additives market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2018, followed by Europe and North America.

The surge in printing ink production, coating, and increasing demand for lubricants are some of the prominent market factors driving the demand for fluoropolymer additives across the globe.

