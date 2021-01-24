Underground Mining EquipmentResearch Report 2021

Market Insights:

Market research future published a raw research report on US Underground Mining Equipment Industry that contains the information from 2014 to 2022. US Underground Mining Equipment Industry is expected to grow with the CAGR of 4.3% from 2016 to 2022, and with this it is predictable to cross USD 4321.1 by 2022.

Increase in mining activities has led to the growth of US underground mining equipment industry. There is an increase in number of mining sites which has augmented the demand for mining equipment. Coal leads the share in underground mining and leads to high demand of specialized mining equipment. Furthermore, the favorable regulations and policies by the government regarding mining safety, employment, environment, and equipment usage have driven the demand for the underground mining equipment in US. US Underground Mining Equipment Industry is expected to reach USD 4321.1 Million at the end of the forecasted period and is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.3% from 2016 to 2022.

Midwest dominates the US Underground Mining Equipment Industry with its largest market share of USD 1836.4 million. It will expand at a CAGR 4.7% over the forecast period. This share is attributed to the increase in mining activities and lots of investments in the region.

It is followed by South, which is expected to grow rapidly over USD 1475.2 million by 2022. West and Northeast are also expected to grow from 2016 to 2022.

Komatsu Ltd

Caterpillar Inc.

Joy Global Inc.

Sandvik AB

Volvo AB

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.,

Boart Longyear Ltd.

Flsmidth Group

Kennametal, Inc.

Liebherr – International Deutschland Gmbh

Metso Corporation

Thyssenkrupp AG

This research report has provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the US underground mining equipment industry, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

