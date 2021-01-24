Food Antimicrobial Coating Market Research Report 2021

Market Overview:

Food Antimicrobial Coating is essentially applied in hygiene-critical activities such as food processing, preservation, and others where precautions are necessary to minimize microbial survival and growth. The organic matter present on food contact surfaces (FCS) can help microbial attachment to create a food safety risk. In such scenarios proper surface cleaning and sanitization are essential safeguards against foodborne illness.

Hence, vessels with food antimicrobial coatings are used in food processing to counter the risk of food safety getting compromised. During food processing, a systems-based approach is essential to achieve clean surfaces and environments which includes effective cleaning and sanitization, workflow optimization, environmental controls, and the integration of antimicrobial technologies where appropriate.

Despite the implications of regulations made for minimizing microbial contamination in pharmaceutical cleanrooms outlined in regulatory documents published in Europe and the US for the manufacture of sterile medicinal products and the implementation of stringent hygiene measures, the risk of bioburden is still present.

The Food Antimicrobial Coating Market is rapidly increasing over the past few years mainly due to the burgeoning food and beverages industry. Moreover, the consumer preference for good quality and standardized food products with extended durability escalate the market on the global platform.

Acknowledging the huge traction, the market is experiencing currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global food antimicrobial coating market is expected to grow exponentially by 2027, registering a phenomenal CAGR throughout the anticipated period (2016 – 2027).

The apparent beneficial applications of these coatings are vessels used in hygiene conscious environments like restaurants, medical care facilities, and schools among others. The antimicrobial technology active in these coatings abolishes over 95% of bacteria and mold on a protected surface, auguring user’s complete protection against microbial elements.

Additional factors propelling the market growth include the rising concerns related to prevention of contamination risk in sectors such as F&B, pharmaceutical, and medical equipment. Also, factors such as the prevalence of infections, infectious diseases/ disorders occurred through instruments used in the food and pharmaceutical processing foster the growth of the market.

Technological advancements transpired in the field are dominant driving forces of the market. Improved standards of living led by the improved economic conditions, worldwide that are allowing substantial investments in health and physical wellbeing are likely to continue in the future fueling the demand for food antimicrobial coating.

On the flip side, factors such as the efficacy of antimicrobial coating materials which is hard to measure and reduces over the period are expected to impede the growth of the market. Also, the volatility in the price and demand & supply gap of the raw materials required for the production of surface treatment chemicals are posing challenges in the market growth.

Nevertheless, the availability of low-cost, sustainable, and environment-friendly antimicrobial coating agents will support the growth of the market over the assessment period.

Global Food Antimicrobial Coating Market – Segmentation

For enhanced understanding, the report has been segmented into three key dynamics.

By Type: Silver, Copper, and Zinc Oxide among others.

By Application: Sweeteners, Processed, and Ready to eat food among others.

By Regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Food Antimicrobial Coating Market – Regional Analysis

Continuing with its dominance, the North American Food Antimicrobial Coating Market is expected to surge, witnessing the high consumption of these products. Growing further, over its previous growth records by 2027 the region is expected to create a more significant revenue pocket in the global market.

The US market, backed by the presence of major end-use industries such as food processing and beverages accounts for the major growth contributor to the regional market. Besides, continuous R&D efforts transpired to bring novelties in the products alongside the high per capita income foster the growth of the regional market. Moreover, the increasing demand for fast and processed food products is a key driving force behind the growth of the regional market.

The European region accounts for the second-largest market for food antimicrobial coating, following the North American market closely. Countries such as the UK, France, Italy, and Germany account for the major contributors to the growth owing to the presence of a large F&B industry and the well-established market players.

Moreover, factors such as high disposable income alongside the burgeoning Pharmaceuticals industry led by the resurging economy in the region positively influence the food antimicrobial coating market.

The food antimicrobial coating market in the Asia Pacific region is rapidly emerging as a profitable market, globally. Some of the rapidly developing economies such as India & China are estimated to witness exponential growth, resulting in increasing the size of the regional market.

Moreover, factors such as the increasing importance of the preservation and enhanced shelf life of the food products are expected to drive the market demand for food antimicrobial coating in the APAC region. Also, favorable regulations aimed at promoting foreign investments in domestic food & beverage industry is another key factor propelling the growth of the regional market.

Global Food Antimicrobial Coating Market – Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the food antimicrobial coating market appears to be fragmented owing to the presence of several well-established players. Mergers & acquisitions, brand reinforcement, and innovations remain the key strategies adopted by the leading players of the market.

These market players compete based on quality, price, reputation, service, and distribution. The market is expected to witness fierce competition due to the predicted product & service extensions and product innovations.

Major Players

Royal DSM

Dow Microbial Control

PPG Industries Inc.

BASF SE

I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company Diamond Vogel

AK Coatings

Industry/ Innovation/Related News:

February 12, 2019 —- The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released high-level draft guidance explaining the principles for premarket review of combination products, including how sponsors can determine which type of premarket submission is appropriate.

It is the 22-page draft that implements a section of the 21st Century Cures Act, explains what combination products are, how their various FDA center assignments are determined and considerations for making approval pathway determinations. The draft guidance’s annex also features five illustrative examples of device-led combination products, including one for an antimicrobial coating added for the first time to a previously classified device.

January 18, 2019 –– Bio-Fence (Israel), a leading global innovating coating technology company announced the successful completion of an intensive trial process for its innovative anti-microbial technology Pentagon. The trial was conducted in one of the largest Ready to Eat poultry production sites in Israel, called Milouoff The trial demonstrated superior results for Bio-Fence technology compared to alternatives.