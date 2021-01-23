Global Physical Security Information Management Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019-2025

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) system is a software that is utilized for systematizing and improving operations for physical security management and reporting. It is intended to assimilate security applications via one common user interface. Situations are proactively resolved by collecting events from obtainable information and security devices and linking them to empower personnel. This system needs integration and coordination of technologies with the information technology processes that administer the management of administrative data.

PSIM helps in enhancing security services and efficiency for better accountability. Collection, analysis, verification, resolution, reporting and audit trail are some of the capabilities of a complete PSIM software system. The main benefit in executing PSIM based integration is that it is able to link systems at data level which includes CCTV-Closed Circuit Television, fire detection systems, video content analysis, access control systems, security alarms and others. It also allows a greater degree of interoperability and is very beneficial in network based connectivity.

In 2018, the global Physical Security Information Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2021.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Physical Security Information Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Physical Security Information Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Tyco international

Intergraph

Genetec

Axxon Soft

Vidsys

CNL

PRYSM Software

Quantum Secure

Verint Systems

ela-soft GmbH

Advancis Software＆Services GmbH

Intergrated Security Manufacturing

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PSIM+

PSIM

PSIM Lite

Market segment by Application, split into

Critical Infrastructure

Commercial

First Responders

Military

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Physical Security Information Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Physical Security Information Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Physical Security Information Management are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

