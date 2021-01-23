Global Digital Scent Technology Market Audience, Geographies and Key Players 2023

Summary – A new market study, “Digital Scent Technology Market 2021 Production Value, Development Status and Industry Outlook 2023” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Covid 19 Analysis on Digital Scent Technology Market Research Report: By Product (Mobile Phone, Smelling Screen, Music & Video Game, Explosives Detector, Quality Control Product, Medical Diagnostic), Hardware (E-Nose, Scent Synthesizer), End User – Forecast Till 2023

Market Highlights:

The Covid 19 Analysis on Digital Scent Technology Market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for digital scent technology. Moreover, increasing demand for digital scent technology solutions across various industry verticals is driving the growth of the global digital scent technology market.

The Covid 19 Analysis on Digital Scent Technology Market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The market in North America is expected to hold the largest amrket share and witness a significant rise in growth of the global market during the forecast period. In North America region, the U.S and Canada are expected to drive the growth of the Digital Scent Technology Market owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Ge Smiths Detection Inc., Scent Sational Technologies LLC, and Scent Sciences Corporation in this region. Due to well-established economies in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Also, the region has well-established infrastructure, which allows higher *********** of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. The growth of the market is also attributed to increasing e-nose applications for clinical diagnosis and growing adoption of digital scent technology products by end users. In the global digital scent technology market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to increasing implementation of e-nose based quality assessment techniques for raw material across different countries in the region.

The global digital scent technology market is projected to reach USD 1,080 million at a CAGR of over 30% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The global digital scent technology market spans across the regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America represents the largest market for digital scent technology due to the presence of major players in the region and high adoption of digital scent technology in the region. The region has a well-developed infrastructure which permits faster adoption and implementation of newer technologies. Moreover, the US incurs a very high expenditure on its defense sector which supports the growth of the market in the region. Europe market is also projected to be a profitable one due to the presence of key players in the region coupled with government support for R&D in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for digital scent technology due to high military spending and healthcare expenditure in the region. The other markets are expected to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global Digital Scent Technology Market has been segmented based on product, hardware, and end user. By product, the market has been segmented into smelling screen, music, and video game, mobile phone, quality control product, medical diagnostic product, explosives detector, and others. The quality control segment is expected to grow considerably over the forecast period owing to the inflated demand for e-nose based quality assessment techniques for raw materials. By hardware, the market has been segmented into E-nose and scent synthesizer. The E-nose segment has been further segmented into piezoelectric sensor, polymer sensor, optical fiber sensor, and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistor sensor. The scent synthesizer segment is further segmented into cartridge. By end user, the market has been segmented into marketing, food & beverage, entertainment, education, healthcare, communication, military & defense, and others.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the digital scent technology global market are Smiths Detection Inc. (U.S.), Scent Sciences Corporation (U.S.), ams AG (Austria), Alpha MOS SA (France), Electronics Sensor Technology (U.S.), ScentSational Technologies LLC (U.S.), Scentcom Ltd. (Israel), AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH (Germany), Vapor Communications (U.S.), and The eNose Company (the Netherlands).

