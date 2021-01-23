Global Green Data Center Market Research Report for 2020

Global Green Data Center Market is valued at approximately USD 8.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A green data center is a source for the management, storage, and distribution of data during the electrical, mechanical, lighting, and computer systems that are developed to offer the utmost energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact. The structure and function of a green data center mainly consist of advanced technologies and strategies. Green data center possesses the same features and attributes as a usual data center, although they consume less energy and space. Green data centers often help in certifying diminished costs and reduce the organizational carbon footprint due to the implementation of energy-star graded power supply systems, integrated humidification systems, high-efficiency routers, servers, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), and LED lighting. Therefore, these factors are promoting the adoption of green data centers around the world. Moreover, the rise in demand for data storage in the developed & developing countries, along with the rising deployments of the green data center are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2019, Flipkart installed a new green data center in Hyderabad (India), as it is planning to strengthen the technological support. This has been built in partnership with CtrlS, which makes large scale data centers. Similarly, in February 2018, Google has announced a collective investment of USD 6 billion in the deployment of data centers and energy infrastructure, following Apple’s USD 10 billion data center force revealed in January. These data centers are likely to use green energy concepts. Similarly, therefore, such initiative is expected to accelerate the demand for Green Data Center around the world. Recently, the COVID-19 is widely spread throughout the world, thus various regional governments are putting temporary restrictions on a range of industries including information technology and communication, to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Thus, most of the operators are not providing data storage services due to lockdown imposed by the government, which caused major disruption to the supply chain and reduce the demand for data center. This is likely to inhibit the market growth at least this year. However, the high initial cost and data security concern in green storage technologies are the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Green Data Center market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing penetration of big data analytics and cloud computing, along with the presence of a large number of software and service providers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the favorable environmental regulations by government and increase in demand for data storage would create lucrative growth prospects for the Green Data Center market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Dell Inc.

Eaton Corporation

EcoDataCenter

Fujitsu Ltd.

General Electric

HCL Technologies Limited

Hitachi, Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Application:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Energy

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT & telecom

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows: Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027 Target Audience of the Global Green Data Center Market in Market Study: Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

