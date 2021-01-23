Global Robotic End-Effector  Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025

Market Research Future, in its latest study, reveals that the global robotic end-effector market 2020 is showing an optimistic sign to take a considerable jump relatively at 16.10% CAGR to hit their net worth amid COVID 19 pandemic with USD 4,827.54 Million by 2025. The growth of the market would expect to continue in the years (2016-2025), which is stated to be the forecast period.

Top Grossing Drivers

The emerging market of robotic end-effector is currently more inclined towards automation owing to intense competition prevailing as well as the need to improve product quality along with the escalating speed of production to maintain efficiency and productiveness. These factors are leading to robotic innovations, including end-effectors for various surfaces, as well as with various degrees of freedom to handle routine tasks.

The growing adoption of robots in supporting and performing several tasks, such as welding, household works, machine handling, and others, is one of the key factors motivating the growth of the robot end-effector market. The end-effectors include all devices that are installed or connected at a robot wrist, which relate to the work components or to perform a meticulous task. In a case of point, the welding torch is used at the end of the robot arm for welding.

Top Giant Players

The top players profiled in the global robotic end-effector market research report are listed as SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), KUKA AG (Germany), Festo (Germany), Dover Corporation-Destaco (US), Piab AB (Sweden), Applied Robotics, Inc. (US), ATI Industrial Automation, Inc. (US), PHD Inc. (US), TÜNKERS Maschinenbau GmbH (Germany), Soft Robotics, Inc. (US), Zimmer Group (Germany), Robotic Automation Systems (US), Robotiq Inc. (US), and TSD Manufacturing Inc. (US).

Segmentation of Market: Robotic End-Effector

For further analysis of the global robotic end-effector market, segmentation is conducted over type, application, and industry.

In terms of type, the market has included tool suction cups, changers, grippers, welding guns, clamps, and others. Among these, the gripper segment might lead the market during the forecast period.

In terms of the application segment, the market has included assembling, material handling, dispensing, welding, and others. The assembling segment might grasp the largest market share.

In terms of industry segment, the market has included machinery, electrical and electronics, food & beverages, automotive, precision engineering and optics, e-commerce, and others.

Regional-Wise Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is witnessed to have brisk growth in the implementation of end-effectors in support of the deployment of a large number of robots in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and others. Japan region is the leading supplier in the industrial robotics market and contributes to approximately 55% of the industrial robot deliveries in the year 2017. Japan is also one of the foremost adopters of robots. As per the IFR, around 297,000 industrial robots worked in the country in the year 2017.

South Korea is yet another country highly contributing to the robot’s end-effector market demand in the Asia Pacific region. The country has a high robot density compared to the global average amount. The sturdy developments in the electronics & electrical industry in the country is a prime factor driving the growth of the robot’s industry in the country.

