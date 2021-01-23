Global Mobile Power Bank Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025

Mobile power banks are portable devices used in charging smart devices when on the move. It allows users to store electrical energy based on the capacity. The convenience provided by the accessory and the introduction of wireless charging has expanded its application base considerably. The global mobile power bank market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) takes a broad look at the industry and its far-reaching applications due to increasing battery capacity, shelf life, and battery type. It estimates growth and revenue patterns for the period of 2016 to 2022 (forecast period) while simultaneously gauging the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.

Market Scope

The global mobile power bank market is expected to grow at 24% CAGR over the forecast period. Reliance on battery powered equipment and ubiquitousness of USB ports for charging can drive the market demand. Convenience accorded to customers due to the portable nature of power banks is expected to drive its sales. The increased capacity of the current generation of power banks which include wireless charging, USB-C ports, and status display for charge points of all devices. Development of hydrogen fuel cell and solar cell powered devices can open up new growth opportunities.

Competitive Outlook

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, ADATA Technology Co., Ltd., PNY Technologies, Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Apacer Technology, Inc., OPPO Electronics Corp., Gold Peak Industries, Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., The Targus Corporation, Anker Technology Co. Limited, and Microsoft Corp. are key players of the global mobile power bank market.

Segmentation

The global mobile power bank market has been segmented on the basis of capacity, battery type, power bank type, and number of USB ports.

The capacity includes 1000-2500mAh, 2600-5000mAh, 5100-10400mAh, and above 10400mA.

By battery type, it is divided into Li-ion and Li-polymer. The Li-polymer segment is expected to gain preference in the coming years in the global mobile power bank market.

Power bank type consists of USB plugin, portable, solar chargers, and osthers.

By number of ports, it is divided into single and multiple port.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific (APAC) is dominating the mobile power bank market due to the high number of users of smartphones and electronic gadgets in the regions of China and India. China is one of the most populous countries in world and has highest number of mobile phone users followed by India. The growing number of mobile phone users and heavy use of internet services in the region is contributing to the market of mobile power banks.

North America is expected to show major growth in the global mobile power bank market due to the third largest number of smartphone subscribers and high requirement of internet based services in mobile phones. The rise of e-learning and remote work can drive the demand for mobile power banks. Dipping prices of power banks and focus of manufacturers of launching products with novel features can drive the regional market demand.

